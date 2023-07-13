While there is still no Virginia budget, the Waynesboro Schools are approaching next month’s start of the school year in a good news position on staffing.

The school district has filled all but three positions and added 42 professional staff for the start of the school year, the Waynesboro School Board was told Tuesday.

And Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber said the new hires among counselors, teachers, and other professional staff are seasoned. Thirty-three of the 42 professional staff hires are experienced. Also, four of the 42 come from neighboring Albemarle County.

There are more positives.

“We are able to recruit from major universities,” said Barber, adding the new hires include six James Madison University and six Radford University graduates. Three come from the University of Virginia.

Barber said school principals played a vital role in the hiring. He said principals aggressively contacted the applicants as soon as applications were made.

“The principals were calling up 10 minutes after the application was filed,” he said.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the school district has worked to upgrade salaries and benefits in the past few years. Barber said with a 5 percent average increase in the district’s salary scales entering this year, a starting Waynesboro teacher with a bachelor’s degree will make $48,730 a year. A teacher with a master’s degree will begin at $52,405.

Barber told the Waynesboro School Board members that one of this year’s new teachers moved to Waynesboro after living in California.

“She fell in love with the town and is excited to come work for the Waynesboro Schools,” Barber said.