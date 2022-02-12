Waynesboro Schools looking at 6.5 percent pay hike

The 2023 fiscal year Waynesboro Schools budget is shaping up as a major shot in the arm for the school district and its employees.

When Superintendent Jeff Cassell briefed school board members on the proposed budget on Tuesday, he didn’t have to broach the prospect of asking Waynesboro City Council for additional local revenue for next year.

Cassell’s budget proposal of $55.141 million is 30 percent higher than the current school year budget.

The budget Cassell presented includes a proposed 6.5 percent average pay increase for all employees. One-time construction funds of more than $8 million from the federal and Virginia governments will allow the school district to proceed with major infrastructure upgrades at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

Cassell said Berkeley Glenn would receive new doors and windows, LED lighting and a new heating and air conditioning system when school ends later this year. Soon to follow the Berkeley Glenn improvements will be similar ones at Wenonah Elementary and the Wayne Hills Center.

And with teacher recruitment always an issue, the school district budget calls for an increase in starting teacher pay to $46,357 for those with a bachelor’s degree, and $49,347 for teachers hired with a master’s degree.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to me to address compensation for all employees and to address facilities needs,” Cassell said.

The Waynesboro Education Association has positively received the Cassell budget proposal. Laura Riggan, a veteran Waynesboro High teacher and vice president of the WEA, said “we are pleased with Dr. Cassell’s proposal for a generous increase. We hope the General Assembly will pass a budget that supports his proposal. One important priority of the WEA is for Waynesboro to become more competitive with other area school systems throughout the salary scale, from starting pay to that of our most veteran teachers.”

Cassell recalls appearing in prior years before Waynesboro City Council and asking for more funds. One year, he asked for an additional $86,000 so he could offer a raise to employees. The proposed 2023 budget includes an additional $772,000 in local funds.

“This is historic since I’ve been here,” Cassell said of the increase in local funding.

The school district faces a late March deadline for sending the final budget to Waynesboro City Council. Cassell must wait for the final Virginia budget before approval. In his budget proposal, Cassell is estimating about $3.1 million in new state funding.

The positives do not end with next school year’s budget. The current K-12 enrollment in Waynesboro is 2,851, and Cassell anticipates an increase next year.

The superintendent said parents he has spoken to who are homeschooling students, say they have done so because of the pandemic, not the Waynesboro Schools.

Diversity is also a part of the picture. The school district now has 258 students who are learning the English language. The Waynesboro Schools are home to students speaking nine different languages.