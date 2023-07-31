The start of the 2023-24 school year is less than two weeks away, and the Waynesboro Schools are seeking a few good men or women to fill bus driving vacancies.

DeWayne Moore, the school district’s executive director of operations, said Waynesboro is four drivers short of being fully staffed.

The school district started last school year one driver short, but there have been retirement and family moves that brought additional vacancies this year. Recruitment is continuing, and the school district is offering a $1,500 bonus to drivers who complete training and have five months of safe driving on the job. A commercial driver’s license is required, but Moore said the Waynesboro Schools would work to assist a potential driver with the classes needed for the CDL license.

He asked, “Who can fit bus driving into their schedule? Many folks work two jobs, and it is difficult to fit this in.”

One of the options Moore is considering for the start of school on Aug. 9 is lengthening some bus routes.

“In the past, we have gone door-to-door,” he said. With longer routes, he said part of the plan would be to find bus stops where a group of students could be picked up.

Walks to school by students accompanied by parents are more prevalent in the city’s neighborhood schools, such as Berkeley Glenn and Westwood Hills elementary schools. Moore said there are also some walking by students to Wenonah Elementary in the city’s East End and some at William Perry Elementary.

But the city schools need bus drivers, and Moore said driver applications can be found on the school district website. He said direct contact can be made with his office by calling (540) 946-4600, extension 129.