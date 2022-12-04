Waynesboro Schools not close to capacity, but need high school upgrade

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell says the school system is not bursting at the seams with capacity issues, and he does not foresee that happening in the next few years.

Cassell, who briefed Waynesboro City Council on the capital program for the school system this past week, said the current enrollment of 3,037 is just over a thousand students less than the capacity of 4,074.

And extensive renovations are planned for both Wenonah Elementary and the Wayne Hills PreK Center. Low bids were accepted on both facilities last week totaling $8,634 million. Both facilities will get new heating and air conditioning, lighting, ceilings and painting. And there will be new exterior doors at Wenonah.

“It’s a complete renovation,” Cassell said.

Funds for the renovation are coming from pandemic-related monies the school district has received. Both upgrades should be complete by next fall.

If there is a looming capital challenge for Cassell and the school system, it is getting the green light on the second phase of the renovation of Waynesboro High School. Not yet funded, that renovation would add a new three-story classroom wing with updated science labs and technology. The next phase would also include the demolition of the 1970s wing of the high school.

“This is a process that will take time,” said Cassell, who said funding for the second phase is needed as well as architectural and engineering work.

The encouraging news is that Cassell said there is “a considerable amount of construction money available through the state.”

The second phase of the renovation would serve about half of the high school’s students at any given time. But what Cassell said is critical is that the second phase work would “provide the latest labs, technology and learning at the high school.”

And while Waynesboro High School currently has just over 900 students — about 85 percent of its capacity — Cassell said he does not see the growth in the city of Waynesboro presenting a capacity issue at the high school in the next few years.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said he is “excited” that the Waynesboro School Board and school division are focused on providing the best learning opportunities for students. Short said while the city has worked to increase teacher pay, the high school upgrade is essential.

“I’ve been in that building many, many times, and I know from a competitive and cutting-edge standpoint we are not where we should be,” he said.

Short said the state of the local schools is vital in recruiting new industries to Waynesboro. He said industrial prospects who have visited Waynesboro want to know about the quality of the schools.

“Building great schools and having great educators is how you attract businesses. It’s not the inverse,” Short said. He said having land alone is not the answer. “What kind of community is that land in,” he said.

Cassell said the second renovation phase of the high school will take about four years, from finalizing plans to final construction. He said 2024 would be an appropriate time to look at that phase of work.