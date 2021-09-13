Waynesboro schools off to 'good' start, official says

“The students in Waynesboro are not doing more poorly than folks in other parts of the state,” Barber said.

To help get students caught up in learning, officials and staff have been working on developing stronger relationships with parents over the first three weeks of the school year, Barber said.

The biggest challenge Waynesboro schools face is dealing with COVID.

The pandemic has made the job of school officials more difficult because administrators, including Barber, have to manage new polices to keep students and staff safe such as wearing masks and cleaning more often. The best way to keep everyone healthy is for anyone who might be sick to stay home, Barber said.

“Our messaging has been consistent,” Barber said. “If you are feeling sick and you have any of those symptoms that are on the list of COVID symptoms, please stay at home and the school division will support the students while they are at home. We’ll provide work, we have some online platforms, there’s other opportunities for students to stay connected.”

Although learning at home is not as productive as in the classroom, it’s better than having a student spread COVID to classmates and staff, he said.