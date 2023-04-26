The Waynesboro Public Schools have recently partnered with a group of area organizations to offer students tennis, golf and swimming.

Tim Teachey, the executive director of instruction for the school district, said the partnerships offer recreational opportunities for students.

“It is important to expose our students to the vast amounts of resources in our community,” Teachey said. “These partnerships have given our students exposure to activities and sports they may not typically participate in.”

The partnerships include work with the Augusta Health Foundation, the Waynesboro Family YMCA and Fore the Valley.

The Augusta Helth Foundation partnership contributed to tennis training. Fourth and fifth-grade students at Wenonah Elementary School spent a week receiving tennis lessons at Augusta Health from Tennis Coordinator/Head Pro Chad Reed, Assistant Tennis Coordinator Greg Allen and Staff Tennis Instructor Freddie Roberts. The Augusta Health Foundation also gave Wenonah five new tennis rackets and tennis balls.

Lewi Ramsey, a Wenonah teacher, said the activity at Augusta Health had a positive impact. “Some days we had perfect attendance, and that speaks volumes,” she said. “I was impressed with seeing some students shine in a different setting and seeing their relationship with the professional staff develop.”

Second graders at Wenonah have partnered with the Waynesboro Family YMCA for water safety lessons. Each Tuesday, Wenonah second graders learn about water safety from YMCA staff and enjoy fitness activities in the gym. The long-term goal is to reach all second-grade students in the Waynesboro Schools.

All fifth-grade students from the school district’s four elementary schools have been invited to the Bunker Valley Driving Range and Learning Center to receive an introductory golf clinic. LPGA Teaching Professional Trena McDaniel and Waynesboro Golf and Games have taught the students.