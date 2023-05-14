Waynesboro High School earth science and astronomy teacher Charlie Cox teared up after posing with the school's principal and assistant principal at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

It was a bittersweet moment for the long-time educator as he is retiring after 38 years of teaching. But Cox and the other 18 educators and staff retiring this year walked away with recognitions and gifts from the school division. Before the board meeting, the school division hosted a mix and mingle to celebrate the retirees' years of service at Waynesboro High School.

"They are dedicated, committed," said assistant superintendent Ryan Barber during the meeting. "They spend their afternoon time working for kids."

Cox, originally from Lynchburg, graduated with a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from Radford University. He taught at the now-defunct Natural Bridge High School, Fishburne Military School and Waynesboro High School. He taught earth science and astronomy at Waynesboro High School for 23 years.

"I had no idea I was this adaptable," Cox said, reflecting on himself as an educator. "That would be the biggest thing, and you got to learn how to roll with the punches."

What he loved the most about teaching astronomy was having open-minded students.

"Opening kids' minds to things they've never considered before," the educator said. "There are so many mind-blowing things in astronomy that are still occurring. It's always something new."

Another veteran Waynesboro educator, Molly Via, is retiring from Berkeley Glenn Elementary School after 35 years of teaching. In a flower art in the school's main office, her first-grade students wrote down in each yellow petal describing her as "smart," "considerate," "happy," "tremendous," and "the best." The school awarded her "Teacher of the Year" in April.

"It's just seeing their [students] love for learning, and how they take everything from you, they're like a sponge," Via said. "From what you're teaching them to the social, emotional well-being, that's probably first because some of them come in very needy and need everything you've got, not just education, but support."

Via got into teaching children when she was hired as a preschool instructor aide at the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation department. From there, she developed a love for teaching children. She later earned her bachelor's degree from Eastern Mennonite University and her master's in elementary and reading education from James Madison University. Via has been teaching at Berkeley Glenn for six years. Before, she taught at the now-defunct Shenandoah Heights Elementary School, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, William Perry Elementary School and Wenonah Elementary School.

"I taught about 700 kids. It's a lot of kids," Via said. "A lot of kids I had, [I'm teaching] their children now. You make connections and grow up with them, kind of."

The long-time elementary school educator said what she also learned about herself as an educator is that younger students need a hands-on learning approach to understand the material.

"They need to experience it in order to learn it," Via said. "I love kids, and I care about their well-being all the way around, the whole person, not just with their learning, but what's happening in their homes."

Being an educator also taught her about the lifelong friendships she made with her colleagues.

"When you teach, you are inside of four walls with 20 children for eight hours a day; you learn to treasure the adults around you," she said.

How is Via celebrating and spending her retirement? By going on a well-earned Alaska excursion.

"I think 35 years is a long time," she said. "I think I will take a trip to Alaska, not this summer, but next summer. You have to reinvent yourself, as you've done something for 35 years."