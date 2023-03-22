Waynesboro Public Schools officially released its 2023-2024 school year calendar.

The school board approved the next year’s calendar during its meeting on March 14. The school year will start on Aug. 9 and end on May 22, 2024.

Other important dates are listed below:

Staff work days will be Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 7, Jan. 2-3, and Feb. 19.

Breaks include Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, 2024, for the winter holidays, and March 25, 2024, through April 1, 2024, in the spring.

Parent-teacher conferences will occur on Oct. 10 and Feb. 20, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (No school for students).

First semester events: July 24-25 will be Leadership Academy, July 28 and 31 will be orientation for new teachers, and Nov. 7 will be Leadership Academy.

Early student dismissal will occur on Oct. 27, Feb. 9, 2024, Apr. 19, 2024, and May 22, 2024. Dismissal times are as follows: Pre-kindergarten at 12:20 p.m., elementary schools at 12:40 p.m., Kate Collins Middle School at 1:15 p.m., and Waynesboro High School at 1:20 p.m.

The grading period will end on Oct. 6, Dec. 15, March 8, 2024, and May 22, 2024.

Report Cards Issued: October 20th, January 12th, March 22nd, and May 22nd.

Last day of school will be on May 22nd.

Graduation will be on May 17, 2024.