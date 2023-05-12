Officials with Waynesboro Public Schools are still waiting to hear from Richmond to see how much money the River City will get next school year.

“We continue to wait on the state’s budget,” said Superintendent Jeff Cassell during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting. “The state legislators have recently confirmed that they will not face any action towards the state budget until after June 20.”

The school division approved its 2023-2024 $48.68 million budget in mid-March, which was reduced by $2 million to balance the budget. As a result, Waynesboro has cut six elementary school teaching positions, six secondary teaching positions, two division-wide positions and numerous part-time positions. However, Cassell also said in March that some of these positions are not teaching positions.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget for Virginia includes $25.3 million for the Waynesboro school division, while the House’s budget includes $25.1 million. The Senate’s budget would send $27 million to Waynesboro schools. However, the General Assembly has not approved a state budget for the next fiscal year.

Despite the state’s budget delay, Cassell said Waynesboro would maintain the 5% pay increase for teachers and staff.

“Doing so at the number of reduction of positions, which we’ve been able to eliminate through retirements, some of which aren’t necessary to refill and through some resignations and transfers,” Cassell said.

Once state officials reach a compromise and approve a budget, which is expected around June 20, Waynesboro school officials will be able to move forward with its budget before the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” said Vonda Hutchinson, Waynesboro Public School’s executive director of finance, about waiting on the state. “You would like for the state to give you numbers, so you can move forward and kind of finalize things. July is going to come, and we’re going to be still balancing this budget and getting a final number; that’s pretty late in the game. We need to move on in the new year, but we’re not going to be able to do that until the state does its job.”