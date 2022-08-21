Waynesboro Schools superintendent faces assault and battery charge

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell has been charged with assault and battery in a citizen-generated warrant.

The warrant was sworn out against Cassell by Neil Williams of Waynesboro. The District Court warrant was served on Cassell on Aug. 8.

Cassell, through his lawyer Thomas Weidner, had no comment on the charge. The case is set for trial in Waynesboro District Court on Oct. 13.

The Waynesboro School Board provided a statement through Chairwoman Diana Williams on Friday. The statement said: “The Board is aware that a misdemeanor complaint was sworn out by an individual and served on Dr. Cassell arising from an interaction that individual had with Dr. Cassell while Dr. Cassell was participating in a weekend United Way event. A charge in a complaint is based on the allegations of the complainant, and it is not a determination of guilt or a conclusion of wrongdoing by any person. The charge will be addressed through the appropriate legal process where Dr. Cassell will have the opportunity to dispute the allegation. The School Board continues to monitor the legal process and any related developments.”

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter notified the Waynesboro District Court on Wednesday that his office will participate in the case because Cassell has retained counsel.

Ledbetter said in his letter he would consider having the Waynesboro Police Department investigate after he conducts an initial review of the facts of the case warrant.

According to an affidavit attached to the warrant, Williams said he encountered Cassell at the Waynesboro Wal-Mart Supercenter on Aug. 6. He said Cassell made a “rude statement” to him, and that he (Williams) “flipped him off.” Williams said in the affidavit he tried to discuss an ongoing affair between his wife and Cassell.

Williams and his wife, Kristi Williams, are in the process of a divorce. Kristi Williams is the executive director of the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. Cassell is a member of the United Way board.

Kristi Williams, through her attorney Dana Cormier, was not able to comment because of the pending divorce case.

According to the affidavit, Neil Williams said Cassell responded with a profane remark, “threw his shoulder into my face and busted my lip.” Williams said he left Wal-Mart and went to the police. A magistrate obtained the warrant after determining probable cause.

But a protective order petition filed by Cassell and now withdrawn in Waynesboro District Court offers a different factual case of Aug. 6.

The superintendent was volunteering at the Stuff the Bus fundraiser when he said Williams walked to the tent where he was alone. After a brief exchange in which Williams “flipped me off” and made a profane remark, Cassell said Williams drove his truck to the fire lane in front of the Stuff the Bus tent. After Cassell said Williams yelled in his face and thought he would be hit, he told Williams to leave. He then called 911 and asked the police to respond, citing harassment by Williams.

Court records show an attorney for Cassell has subpoenaed a surveillance video from Wal-Mart in an effort to prove Cassell’s innocence.

The encounter between Cassell and Williams was not random. Both had filed for protective order requests against the other in Waynesboro District Court. Williams has also withdrawn his protective order request.

In Williams case, he said Cassell has “stalked our household” and was involved in an adulterous affair with his wife.

But Cassell’s chronology of events in his petition is much more detailed. A series of events going back to November 2021 documented by Cassell has Williams showing up at school board meetings, at the school district offices and Cassell’s residence, and making attempts to intimidate Cassell by sitting in the front row at school board meetings.

Cassell said in December 2021 Williams served him with a subpoena requesting all communication between Cassell and Kristi Williams since October 2019. The request called for text messages, calls, emails, photographs or videos between the two.

On April 28, Cassell said Williams came to his neighborhood, and then followed him to the school district offices. As Cassell approached the school district offices on Pine Avenue on foot, he said Williams followed him on foot and made repeated accusations and threats. When Williams continued, Cassell told him to leave or he would call the police and have him served with no trespassing papers.

Cassell said Williams has also put Penthouse magazines on his porch and his vehicle. In June, Cassell said Williams filed a four-page complaint with more than 100 pages of attachments to the Waynesboro School Board. The school board followed up on the complaint and closed the file, notifying Williams of the action July 29.

Cassell said on different dates in November and December of last year he witnessed Williams driving through the parking lot of the school district offices and down the street in front of the offices.

Cassell, 58, has led the Waynesboro Schools since the start of the 2013-14 school year. He came to the school district after serving as an assistant superintendent of the Smyth County Schools in Southwest Virginia. Cassell succeeded Robin Crowder as the Waynesboro Schools superintendent.