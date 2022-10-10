Waynesboro seeing growth in ESL population

ESL teachers are a hot commodity right now.

The number of students in Waynesboro participating in the English as a Second Language progam has increased this year, school officials recently announced.

There has been a 10% increase in the number of ESL students from last year, mainly Hispanic and refugee students, said Dr. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. That brings the total number of students in the program to over 279, he said.

With the growth in the program, some are asking for more funding.

“I urge you to find a way to bring in more teachers of English learners at the high school,” Don Blanchard, a long-time ESL teacher at Waynesboro High School, told the school board members at their September meeting. “These students have to learn the language in a short amount of time. They still have the same expectations for graduation as all of the students do, but they don’t have all the time periods.”

Waynesboro schools are trying to fill two vacancies in the ESL program, Barber said, but doing so has been difficult. The problem, he said, is no one is applying for those ESL vacancies.

“I think it goes back to the colleges and universities are not graduating as many teachers as school division need,” he said. “Sometimes, individuals graduate from college and they don’t have a specialized degree yet and they go back to school after and add on an endorsement area.”

ESL teacher Carolyn Mays, who has been teaching at Westwood Hills Elementary School for over 26 years, said officials should offer professional development opportunities for teachers in order for them to understand different cultures and teaching techniques.

“There’s so many different avenues of organizations we could reach out to that could help provide more professional development to our classroom teachers,” she said.