Jacob Robertson loved playing baseball and spending time with his family and friends.

The 15-year-old most wanted to graduate from Waynesboro High School, buy a car and leave the area for a new start, according to his mother, Jessica Diacont.

But those dreams were crushed in March 2021 when his mother found him unconscious. He was first taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville, and then the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

“We were told he wouldn’t be able to come off the breathing machines. It was too much brain damage,” Diacont said.

The culprit was a Percocet pill Jacob thought he was getting. However, the pill was instead laced with fentanyl.

“Jacob had been depressed for a couple of years,” his mother said.

The pandemic and inability to see his imprisoned father were among the issues Jacob was dealing with. While he could have confided in his mother, she said, “he didn’t want to disappoint me or make me worry.”

The void of Jacob’s death remains for Diacont and his four siblings. But some of that pain was mitigated two weeks ago when Waynesboro High School remembered Jacob by awarding him a graduation diploma. His sister Hannah received the diploma for him.

Waynesboro High Principal Bryan Stamm said the high school’s administrative team had discussed recognizing Jacob. Stamm consulted with Diacont about 10 days before graduation. “She was very supportive, partnering with us to create the recognition we were able to have at graduation,” Stamm said by email. Stamm had known Jacob since first coming to the Waynesboro Schools years ago and serving as an assistant principal at Westwood Hills Elementary.

Diacont said the diploma, handed to Jacob’s sister Hannah, sits beside a picture of him and the urn containing Jacob’s ashes.

“He would have enjoyed what went on Friday night,” Diacont said of the graduation.

Since Jacob’s death, his mother has offered a message about the dangers of fentanyl. She wants to see stronger state laws about the drug, and has met three times with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Jacob’s picture will adorn a billboard in Richmond in the coming days.

Diacont said the billboard is paid for by her and other mothers who are part of the “4 Them We Fight” campaign, which seeks to educate about the dangers of fentanyl. The mothers have lost loved ones to the lethal opioid. Diacont hopes some needed legal reforms can come from her family’s loss.

The memories of her son still burn bright for Diacont.

“He was loved by his siblings,” she said of Jacob. “I have a younger daughter who misses him terribly. He wanted everybody to get along and go with the flow. He laughed and had a smile on his face.”

Stamm said he and the staff of Waynesboro High School are glad they could offer some consolation to Jacob’s family.

“I was very happy we could partner with his family to provide a positive moment and recognize Jacob as a member of the WHS class of 2023,” Stamm said.