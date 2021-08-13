Waynesboro student, staff member test positive for COVID

One staff member and one student at William Perry Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Waynesboro Public Schools officials.

“We are continuing with all of the strategies that we’ve been doing every single day,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, the executive director of student services for Waynesboro Public Schools. “Our staff have solutions that they use to regularly sanitize surfaces in their classrooms. We are sanitizing our equipment and supplies in between student groups who are coming in and out of our classroom spaces.”

Parents of William Perry Elementary students were notified Thursday afternoon about the two positive cases with an email, in addition with being provided basic tips to reduce the spread of COVID, school officials said.

The email said the two cases were unrelated, but both people were on school property Wednesday and did have direct exposure to two other people at the school, said Waynesboro Public School superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell. The two people who who had contact with the those with COVID have been identified and notified, he said.

“We’re confident that neither of those cases were contracted in school,” Cassell said. “They almost certainly came from outside the school.”