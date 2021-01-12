Waynesboro students return to hybrid instruction despite opposition by some teachers

Wagoner said educators would like to have a timeline on when the locality can expect to receive the vaccine as soon as that information can possibly be shared.

She also spoke during Tuesday night’s public hearing regarding the school’s upcoming budget.

“Of course, our main goal for this budget season is to include compensation for employees, which I’m glad to say that from your previous meetings we share that goal,” Wagoner said. “You’re going to see from the data this evening that we’ve got a lot of work to do to become competitive, which we all want for Waynesboro schools.”

According to data shared by Wagoner during the budget meeting, Waynesboro is on par for minimum employee pay across the state, but loses ground quickly as they go up the scale, she said.

“At 30 years, somebody in Waynesboro is 110th in the state. Out of 130 school divisions, that’s not good,” Wagoner said.

Vonda Hutchinson, executive director of finance, gave an update on the 2020 fiscal year's fund balance. The balance was $1.6 million, she said.

“When you shut schools down for a quarter, you have significant savings in some areas,” Hutchinson said.