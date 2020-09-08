Waynesboro superintendent says school year is off to a good start

The Waynesboro School Board held a brief meeting Tuesday night to discuss how the beginning of the school year is going and the status of renovations at the high school.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said teachers feel comfortable with the virtual systems and students appear to be adapting well. Over the first week, students in Waynesboro schools engaged with content for nearly 850 thousand minutes, he said.

“I think the extra time for our teachers to become comfortable with Canvas was needed, and very well used,” Cassell said. “It’s pretty obvious that they’ve taken advantage of that and maximized that time. It wasn’t perfect [opening of school], but it was pretty close.”

The renovations at Waynesboro High School, which began last year, are about a month away from “substantial completion,” according to Cassell. He announced that aside from installation of an elevator and renovation of a weight room, that all other projects were mostly complete in the school.

Total enrollment in schools to start the year is currently at 2,758, which is 92 less than the board budgeted for at the beginning of the school year, Cassell said. The board is reaching out to students to figure out the reason for the underperformance, but Cassell added that the number of enrolled students is not finalized.

“We’ll continue to pick up students as we have through today,” he said. “I don’t believe those [unenrolled students] are technology or connectivity issues, but we’re following up to determine whether it is. It’s not unusual for high schoolers to start later than other students.”

