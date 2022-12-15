Waynesboro superintendent says state may increase school funding

At its last meeting of 2022 on Tuesday night, Waynesboro School Board members were given some good news.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell told board members the school district might receive more state funding for the 2023-2024 school year than expected that can be used to increase pay for teachers.

“I am optimistic about this budget year,” he said of the state legislation’s projected budget. “I think we’re in a place where our funding should be increased.”

Although school administrators will not know how much funding it will get from the state for a few months, Cassell said there was “significant” bipartisan support for improving teacher compensation.

As 2022 draws to a close and Waynesboro schools prepare to close for winter break, school board members reflected on the year.

“I’m always proud of being associated with Waynesboro Public Schools,” Cassell said. “We have an outstanding school division by any measure.”

Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public School, said he was proud of the district’s employees.

“I am proud of our schools that are working to create events for families as we go into the holidays,” he said. “We’ve got schools that provide gifts, food and clothing, and so, I’m just proud to be a part of this community that really pulls together for families in need.”

Waynesboro High School student representative, Elsa Silvestry, said she’s excited about their spring musical coming next year and seeing everyone after break.

“I’m just really excited about the school year and seeing everybody back to a normal schedule,” she said.