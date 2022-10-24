Waynesboro teacher Amber Lipscomb hopes to bring 'fresh perspective' to school board

Longtime teacher Amber Lipscomb is seeking to win Waynesboro’s Ward D School Board election against incumbent Kathryn Maneval on Nov. 8.

Lipscomb, who taught six years as a math teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, teaches online eighth-grade math through Virtual Virginia, a private company in Midlothian, for Charlotte County Schools. However, with such an admiration for the Waynesboro community, Lipscomb wants to bring in a “fresh perspective” to the school board if she were to be elected.

“I have a student’s perspective, I have a teacher’s perspective, I have a parent’s perspective and I feel like that just brings added value to the table,” she said. “Seeing that we haven’t had much difference in the school board, I was like, ‘I’m going to go try.’”

She said her perspective would benefit Waynesboro.

“You are making decisions that are affecting those people that are in the schools every single day,” Lipscomb said. “I feel like we are both advocating for this spot and you just have to think about, where are Waynesboro Public Schools? Do we think we can do better in different areas? Or, do we think can use a different perspective?”

Her campaign promises to prioritize the school board’s transparency on finances and being able to collaborate with the school board to find answers for students’ individual needs or concerns.

“I’m not coming with all the solutions, but I am coming with questions and the ability to collaborate to find answers to the solutions,” Lipscomb said.

Although Lipscomb does not have experience being an elected official as Maneval, the educator says the critical skills she developed at Kate Collins would come in handy if selected as a board member.

“You have someone that has managed 80 plus kids in a classroom,” Lipscomb said. “Might be a different type of management, but it is administrative, making sure all their needs are being met.

“Maybe it’s not administrative work, but it is the nitty-gritty work in the school system,” she added.

If elected, Lipscomb said she wants to organize small school community events.

“Kids need to be excited to come to school, they need to be excited to come to Waynesboro Public Schools,” she said. “We have just so much to offer and I feel like we can develop and build that sense of community.”

Lipscomb was born and raised in Waynesboro and graduated from Stuarts Draft High School. She attended West Virginia University, but transferred to James Madison University for her undergraduate and masters in teaching. After earning her master’s, Lipscomb was a longterm substitute teacher at Wenonah Elementary School. She then worked for six years as a math teacher at Kate Collins Middle School until the pandemic hit.

Since the pandemic resorted students and teachers to online learning, Lipscomb decided to teach virtual learning at Virtual Virginia because she enjoys creating math concepts online. She and her husband have two children, Christian and Andy-Rae.

Lipscomb wants her voters to know that she wants to be the people’s connection to the schools.

“I’m going to take what they say into great consideration and that they have value to their city and that they are heard,” she said. “People just want to be heard, they want to be valued, they want to be loved and they want to be connected.”