Waynesboro teacher hopes to bring 'fresh perspective' to Waynesboro School Board

Long-time teacher Amber Lipscomb is racing for the Waynesboro Public School’s Ward D seat against incumbent Kathryn Maneval in November.

Lipscomb, who taught six years as a math teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, teaches online eighth-grade math through Virtual Virginia for Charlotte County Schools. However, with such an admiration for the Waynesboro community, Lipscomb wants to bring in a “fresh perspective” to the school board if she were to be elected.

“I have a student’s perspective, I have a teacher’s perspective, I have a parent’s perspective and I feel like that just brings added value to the table,” she said. “Seeing that we haven’t had much difference in the school board, I was like, ‘I’m going to go try.’”

She also said that with the new perspective she is bringing would provide benefit as opposed to Maneval, who's been having the Ward D seat since the late-2000s.

"You are making decisions that are affecting those people that are in the schools every single day," Lipscomb said. "I feel like we are both advocating for this spot and you just have to think about, where are Waynesboro Public Schools? Where have they been in the term? Do we think we can do better in different areas? Or, do we think can use a different perspective?"

Her campaign promises to prioritize the school board’s transparency on finances and being able to collaborate with the school board to find answers for students’ individual needs or concerns.

“I’m not coming with all the solutions, but I am coming with questions and the ability to collaborate to find answers to the solutions,” Lipscomb said.

Although Lipscomb does not have experience being a school administrator as Maneval, the educator says the critical skills she while a teacher at Kate Collins would come in handy if she were to be a board member.

“You have someone that has managed 80 plus kids in a classroom,” Lipscomb said. “Might be a different type of management, but it is administrative, making sure all their needs are being met.”

“Maybe it’s not administrative work, but it is the nitty-gritty work in the school system,” she added.

If elected to the Ward D seat, Lipscomb would want to organize small school community events, in which she said would make a big difference.

“Kids need to be excited to come to school, they need to be excited to come to Waynesboro Public Schools,” she said. “We have just so much to offer and I feel like we can develop and build that sense of community.”

Lipscomb wants her voters to know that she wants to be the people’s connection to the schools.

“I’m going to take what they say into great consideration and that they have value to their city and that they are heard,” she said. “People just want to be heard, they want to be valued, they want to be loved and they want to be connected.”