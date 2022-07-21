Waynesboro to host second annual Back to School Bash on Saturday

Families are preparing for the new school year and officials want to make sure every student is ready.

Waynesboro Public Schools is hosting its second annual Back to School Bash at Kate Collins Middle School on from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and July 31.

With more than 700 people attending last year’s event, officials decided to host it again this summer.

Dr. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools, said the event was created to help reduce the levels of stress many families face when preparing for school.

“If you’re not excited to go back to school, but your hair hasn’t been cut, and you don’t have a bookbag, and you have ripped clothes, you haven’t done a sports physical, all those adds on layers of stress for kids and families,” Barber said.

The event will offer free haircuts from local stylists, sports physicals, immunizations, school supply assistance, school registration assistance and transportation on an electric school bus to Embrace Community Center for clothing.

“What makes me so proud about this event is that we’re going to really be doing all of this for families at no costs,” he said.

Volunteers from around the community were eager to help, Barber said.

“I’m not having to call and beg people to help us,” he said. “I mean, people are calling us and saying, ‘I can do this and I can do that,’ and ‘I can bring that.’”

Although many students dread returing to school, Barber said for some students, school is a blessing.

“Getting back to school means getting access to food or a caring adult that is looking out for their best interests,” he said. “School ends up being a lifeline.”

With the pandemic hopefully winding down, Waynesboro school officials hope this school year might be more normal than the past few years.

“I think many of us expected last year to be a more traditional year and it just really wasn’t,” Barber said. “Our hope is that we’re not as significantly impacted as last school year and that we’re able to have more of a traditional or a normal school year where we’re participating in all the activities.”

Waynesboro Public Schools will be back in session Aug. 9.

“We miss our kids over the summer,” said Barber, who is excited about the new school year.