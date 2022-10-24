Waynesboro's Ward D school boad member Kathryn Maneval provides years of experience

Kathryn Maneval is hoping to retain her seat on the Waynesboro School Board as the representative for Ward D in the Nov. 8 election.

Maneval, who has had the seat since the late 2000s, is running against gainst Amber Lipscomb, an educator of six years. This is the second time Maneval has faced opposition since first running in 2010.

Some of her campaign promises include focusing on student mental health, learning recovery from COVID-19, teacher retention and safe school environments.

“It’s really trying to find what individual students need to be successful,” Maneval said.

Maneval said the school board has gone through several challenges in recent years, especially with COVID-19.

“We’ve got the families in Waynesboro that are facing financial stress because the stimulus money from the pandemic is gone, rents are increasing and prices are increasing,” she said. “So, our students show up in need of additional support in order to be successful.”

Maneval said that her knowledge and experience is important to the school board and is confident she will be re-elected.

“It is really up to what the voters of Waynesboro want at this point,” she said.

Despite the challenges Maneval has seen, she said the school division has improved during the time she has served on the board.

“I think our schools are strong,” she said. “We have talented dedicated teachers.”

Maneval said the district has added support positions, including additional counselors.

“This helps spread the load so it’s not falling on the teachers’ back,” she said.

If re-elected, Maneval said she will continue to support teachers by making sure they have the resources they need.

“They are the ones working with the kids every single day,” she said.

Originally from Delaware, Maneval graduated from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology and religion, as well as a teaching certification. She then went on to the University of Pennsylvania with a master’s in education, specializing in psychological services. After earning her master’s, she worked in human services, but took accounting courses and became a certified public accountant in Delaware.

In 2000, she moved to Waynesboro with her husband and has four children who attended Waynesboro Public Schools from kindergarten to high school.

Maneval said she is 100% invested in her role on the school board.

“I am invested and dedicated to Waynesboro Public Schools,” she said. “I have been for 22 years and I want to continue to serve and help Waynesboro schools be as successful as they can be.”

She said residents should vote for her because her past success at helping shape the educational system in Waynesboro.

“I feel we’re moving in the right direction,” Maneval said.