FORT DEFIANCE — On Thursday, a weapon was found in a vehicle in a Fort Defiance High School parking lot.

The weapon, which officials didn't identify, was discovered while school administrators and resource officer conducted a routine safety check, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

“Possession of weapons of any kind on school property is unlawful and is taken very seriously by The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and The Augusta County Public School Division," Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

The situation was handled outside of the school, therefore, there was no need for a lockdown, the release said. Students and staff at the high school were not in danger.

"The actions of the School Resource Officer and the school administration were very proactive, prompt and effective," the release said.

The incident is still under investigation and has been referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Intake Division of the Court Services Unit.

“This is a situation that provides another opportunity to reflect and stress the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or actions immediately to a school administrator or the School Resource Officer," Fort Defiance principal Alan Shull said. "It is also an example of how proactive security efforts by school officials resolve potentially unsafe situations quickly."