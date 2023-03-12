William Perry Elementary School students were x-STREAM-ly excited to explore different careers and learning activities on March 2.

The elementary school hosted its first x-STREAM Fest for its students, as well as students from other Waynesboro elementary schools, to provide a hands-on learning experience across six fields of study: science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics. William Perry hosted this event in collaboration with community partners around the Valley region, such as the Waynesboro YMCA, Studio Wayne of The Wayne Theatre, Blue Ridge Children’s Museum, VA Department of Environmental Quality and many more. These community organizations and partners brought demonstrations and activities to show students what they are currently learning in school can be applied to the world around them.

“It’s a great way to showcase our community because we have invited so many partners to go along with each land,” said Sharon Barker, William Perry’s principal. “It’s good for kids to see what’s happening in their community.”

The school hallways were crowded with students and their families walking into each room, representing different lands as subjects and career paths to explore. Students were given passports stamped for each session they visited for about 20 to 25 minutes. Some lands had mini-demonstrations by experts, while others had kids learning hands-on with the community partners.

“There are jobs in our community that folks and parents may not be aware of,” Barker said. “Waynesboro is very fortunate to have a lot of different career choices and career paths.”

One William Perry kindergartener, Larry Patterson, came with his parents to a room where he was learning the science of butter by making a small cup of it with the youth development organization, Augusta County 4-H.

“He was at the aquatic waterworks, and we were at the book fair, got him a few books, and that was cool,” said Larry Patterson’s mother, Jessica Patterson. “He’s having a lot of fun so far.”

With such a successful night of students exploring the different subjects, Jennifer Sturm, Waynesboro Public Schools’ director of elementary education, said the school division is excited to host these events and will have more family nights at schools in the months to come.

“Our elementary schools are excited to hold these events where students can demonstrate their newly learned skills and our families can spend a fun night together,” she said. “We are very grateful to the members of the Waynesboro community who have joined efforts with our schools to make these family nights possible.”

Westwood Hills Elementary School will host its Math Family Fun Night on Friday for third to fifth-grade families. The first session will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event’s interactive activities will be similar to the popular escape rooms. Students and their families will have 40 minutes to escape the classroom by working together to solve various math problems and follow clues around the classroom. The student will then receive a bracelet, and there will also be selfie stations with escape room props.

Berkeley Glenn Elementary School will also hold its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) event sometime in May.