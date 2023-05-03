Amber Gibson, a third-grade teacher for William Perry Elementary School, covered her mouth in shock as Waynesboro Public School’s assistant superintendent Ryan Barber announced her as the school division’s Teacher of the Year on Monday afternoon.

Waynesboro Schools held its Teacher of the Year awards at the Wayne Theater with a celebratory luncheon with other educators, their family members and school officials. Since March, teachers have been nominated and voted by staff in each school. The school administration then asked those teachers about their professional biography, why they wanted to become an educator, their greatest contributions and accomplishments to students, teaching philosophies, and what could be done to change education. Finally, the nominated teachers were graded by a small committee of other teachers based on a rubric of performance, work ethic, and impact on students.

“We’re proud of our teachers and staff,” Barber said. “Our teacher of the year, Amber Gibson, is one of our best, and we’re so excited to celebrate her and her work and just to pause and reflect on the great things that are going on in our school division.”

Gibson started as a special education paraprofessional and was an instructional assistant for elementary school kids in Waynesboro. Since Gibson had to work in many classrooms, she learned how students interact with their teachers and how they co-taught the classroom. The third-grader teacher is pursuing a master’s degree in mathematics while working full-time.

“She [Gibson] is a problem solver and a lover of children,” Principal Sharon Barker told the audience. “Amber leads from the heart. This is her third year teaching. She is our grade-level and positive behavior support chair and walks the talk. Amber finds a way to make things happen for students and goes the extra mile for our whole school.”

Based on what Gibson learned, she was able to make her own kind of classroom environment for students.

“I’ve taken all of those things and all of those people that I’ve worked with to try and make the best classroom for myself and the best team,” she said. “I only hope I share that positivity for teaching with others.”

Barber wants people to know that being a teacher is not the typical “8 to 5 kind of job” and are always planning for students.

“It’s not an 8 to 5 kind of job. Teachers worry about their students when they’re at home when they’re at their own families, and when they’re preparing lessons on the weekend,” the assistant superintendent said. “Sometimes people think the summers are the times for teachers to take a break, but they’re planning for the new school year, participating in professional development, and getting ready for the next year. So, it really is a tremendous job for us to invest in the students and community.”

Gibson thanked her colleagues for the support.

“I couldn’t do this without the support of all the teachers I’ve worked with,” Gibson said.

Other Teacher of the Year winners:

» Molly Via from Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. Via teaches first-graders and will retire this month after teaching in Waynesboro for over 35 years. She is known by her students and colleagues for her smile and kind attitude, regardless of stressful situations. Before teaching at the school, she taught at William Perry Elementary School and Wenonah Elementary School.

» Susan Driskill from Wenonah Elementary School. Driskill teaches kindergarteners and is described as an “epitome of patience” and a teacher always trying to improve her craft. Driskill is always willing to accept new educational research trends and is known to set high but achievable expectations for her students.

» Jenny Allen from Westwood Hills Elementary School. Allen teaches second-graders and is known as a caring and strong advocate for her students. She often is early during school days and sometimes works on weekends to provide engaging lessons for students.

» Isaac Diehl from Kate Collins Middle School. Diehl is a special education teacher that brought his students on several field trips, such as swimming, skiing, horseback riding, and bowling. With limited educational resources for special needs students, Diehl is described as a teacher who impacts students’ lives and the whole school in being more inclusive.

» Aislinn Bowen from Waynesboro High School. Bowen has been teaching health and physical education for seven years and was a former girl’s softball coach. Known for her competitiveness and sense of humor, she is always seen as lively and goes above and beyond for her students. Bowen is also one of the school’s prom coordinators.

» Janet Buchheit from Valley Academy Regional Alternative School. Buchheit is a school counselor who works tirelessly for students’ mental health and well-being. She works with students to overcome challenges to achieve their goals. Because of this impact, she is deeply admired by the school’s community.