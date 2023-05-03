A William Perry Elementary School student found a book bag on campus on Tuesday with a gun and drug paraphernalia.

According to Waynesboro Public Schools assistant superintendent Ryan Barber, the book bag did not belong to a student at the school. The school division sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon notifying them of the incident. The letter states the student found a bookbag under a bush on William Perry's campus and brought it to a teacher on duty.

"Upon inspection, drug paraphernalia and a gun were found," the letter said.

School officials contacted the Waynesboro Police Department, and police officers are investigating the incident, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn, a spokesman for the department.

"We will work together as a team," Dunn said of the open investigation.

No one was harmed, school officials said.

"Our students and staff are safe," the letter concluded. "We appreciate the responsible actions of our student. Safety is our top priority."

This is not the first time Waynesboro Schools has faced a gun-related incident on campus. In early March, a Kate Collins Middle School student was arrested for bringing an airsoft gun to school.

The student reportedly went to the Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a hearing. However, because of their age, their identity was not released by the Waynesboro Police Department.