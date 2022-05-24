Wilson Memorial Class of 2022 celebrates the culmination of an abnormal journey

HARRISONBURG — After having their sophomore year cut short by the arrival of a new infectious disease and their junior year defined by hybrid learning and new regulations, some members of the Wilson Memorial High School Class of 2022 wondered if they’d see the light of the end of the tunnel of their high school journeys.

On Tuesday night, the class members celebrated their perseverance for the last time as a group during the school’s graduation ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

“Does anybody deserve to go through what some of us have gone through? No,” said Taylor Conner, the class valedictorian. “I’m not going to tell you that pain makes anybody stronger. If anything, we become stronger in spite of the pain. I only ask that you take the lot in life you’ve been given and try to be a good person.”

Class salutatorian Adarsh Shah also spoke on the difficulties the class experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic but encouraged his classmates to remember the connections they made along the way.

“We have made it through what is probably going to be considered one of the most difficult times in history,” Shah said. “As we look forward, I hope we can all cherish the memories we made here at this school with these people. Sure, there was a lot that could have been done differently, but what’s important is that we did it.”

Commencement speaker Shannon Sandridge, a biology and ecology teacher and Wilson’s 2022 teacher of the year, commended the students for their resilience during their historically unusual struggles. Sandridge left the class with a piece of advice she said she wished she heard before she began her career as a teacher.

“You’re about to enter into a world that desperately needs your help,” Sandridge said. “You will be torn in a thousand different directions and asked to make choices almost every second of every day. Choices that will be yours and yours alone. That’s what life is; a series of choices that defines your character and puts you on a path in life.”

Xinru Arritt was named the third honor graduate of the class. Principal Vanessa Mundie announced the class has earned over $1.3 million in scholarships thus far.

