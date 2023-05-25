Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARRISONBURG — Wilson Memorial High School celebrated 193 graduates at its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Of the 193 graduates recognized, 56 seniors earned the governor’s seal on their diploma and 79 seniors earned the Virginia Board of Education Seal. Another 84 seniors earned the career and technical education seal, 33 earned the Valley Governor’s School seal, 24 earned the National Technical Honor Society seal, 12 earned the STEM seal, and 11 earned the excellence in civics seal. As of graduation night, the class of 2023 received $1,557,335 in scholarship money.

“I could not be prouder to call you my first graduating class. You are hardworking, kind, and you are leaders. This graduating class is full of people who are going to be successful. Don’t ever forget that success is defined in different ways,” remarked WMHS first-year principal Crystal Hanger.

Salutatorian Ella Mongold emphasized just how well-rounded and accomplished the graduating class of Wilson Memorial is.

“Academically, our class is highly competitive. We push each other daily to put forth our best effort and achieve success. Athletically, our class contains outstanding student-athletes who invest their time and energy outside of the classroom to represent our school,” Mongold said. “Our class is composed of exceptional students who share their talents with the Wilson community. Looking ahead to the future, our class is equipped for success.”

Dr. Kelly Troxell, who served as the principal of WMHS from 2014-21 before becoming the executive director of personnel for Augusta County Public Schools, used “Wilson” as an acronym for the class of 2023 to use as they venture into the next phase of their lives.

“Strive to grow in wisdom, be a person of integrity, take time to listen, be of service, take ownership for your words and actions and share ownership with others, and above all else, just be nice,” Troxell said as she concluded her remarks.