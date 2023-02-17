FISHERSVILLE — Students at Wilson Memorial High School will be performing a fan favorite this weekend.

Wilson Memorial's annual spring musical, "Little Women," will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the school auditorium.

The melodramatic-comedy play was written by Allan Knee but based on the novel initially written by Louisa May Alcott. "The Little Women" musical takes place during the Civil War period and focuses on the four sisters while their father fights with the Union Army. An aspiring writer, Jo, faces constant rejection from publishers; Amy, a hopeless romantic yearning for a sophisticated life; Beth, a shy but selfless personality towards her sisters; and Meg, a primed and proper sister with a conservative outlook, all grow together on their childhood to maturity.

The students have been rehearsing since October but entered dress rehearsals during the past two weeks. During Wednesday night’s dress rehearsals, actors in their costumes hurriedly got into position while the school’s orchestra was practicing their notes. A few Wilson Elementary School kids also stopped to see the rehearsals.

"It is so enjoyable working with this cast and watching them gradually bring these familiar and classic characters to life in their own style,” said co-director John Tindall. “This show has a lot of heart, and you are going to love it.”

One actress who plays a supporting role, Summer Basley, a freshman, said she wanted to play the lead role with one of her friends but found that the musical play should not be a competition.

“High school is nothing to compete about,” she said. “It’s nothing like the movies. It’s just like middle school.”

The high school’s choral director, Austin Gilbert, who is also in his first year of teaching, said he has faith for the big opening night.

“I feel pretty good, actually,” he said. “People told me I didn’t have to do a musical during my first year, but I was like, ‘I’m not going to take away this opportunity for these kids just because I’m new.’ I got to learn at some point.”

Tickets are on sale online for $15 for preferred seating, $10 for general seating, and $5 for student and senior seating.