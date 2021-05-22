Wilson Memorial honors 2021 graduates with in-person ceremony at JMU

HARRISONBURG — More than 175 Wilson Memorial High School seniors received their diplomas during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at James Madison University.
Principal Kelly Troxell described the class of 2021 as “remarkable.”
“Today, we celebrate numerous personal and academic achievements,” Troxell said. “You have been an inspiration to me, to faculty and staff, to each other and to your family and friends — showing all of us that you have believed, dreamed and dared to make it here today.”
Among the graduates, 48 seniors earned the governor’s seal on their diplomas. In addition, 58 seniors received the Virginia Board of Education seal, 76 received the career and technical seal and 31 received a seal for advanced math and technology.
Commencement speaker Elsa Kiser, a former Spanish teacher and English as a second language parent liaison for Augusta County Public Schools, encouraged the class of 2021 to focus on kindness in their lives.
“While we want to all put the pandemic behind us, I hope you’ll reflect on your accomplishment and apply the same true grit you displayed all year to finding your path and passion. I assure you there’s no greater reward than working from the heart,” she said. “Kindness is a selfless response of compassion. It’s a mindset that places others’ interests before our own. Kindness connects us with others, enhancing the sense that we are more similar than dissimilar in our experiences. Kindness benefits the receiver as well as the giver. Research shows that kindness is linked to happiness. Kindness is viral. It is contagious. It is free to give and priceless to receive.”
Salutatorian Alexander Knick touched on the challenges and struggles seniors had to endure through the pandemic.
“We ignored the hysteria of the world and continued working tirelessly toward our goals. We’ve learned to face challenges head on and to push ourselves toward excellence. Our perseverance and spirit have gotten us this far,” Knick said.
Valedictorian Henry Fosnocht told his classmates to focus on happiness, using Roy Goodman’s words, “remember happiness is a way of travel and not a destination.”
“I think we can all agree that we’ve all been through so much balancing COVID, work, schools, sports and family in the past two years of high school. But, we can always find our happiness and use that train to take us as far as we want in life,” Fosnocht said. “That inspiration has carried us through hybrid classes and an ever-changing schedule and rules. If we can harness this happiness, we can take it into whatever new challenges we face after we walk across the stage and pass by this station on the train of our lives.”