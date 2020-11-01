Election Day: Everything Waynesboro, Augusta County voters need to know on Tuesday

Residents of Waynesboro and Augusta County will join voters across the U.S. in casting their votes in Tuesday’s General Election.

As of Thursday, more than 2.3 million early votes had already been cast in Virginia since early voting started on Sept. 18, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

In Augusta County, more than 17,500 early votes have been cast as of Thursday. In 2016, only 2,739 early votes were cast in the county.

In Waynesboro, 5,721 early votes have been cast as of Thursday. In 2016, only 733 early votes were cast in the city.

For voters who haven’t taken advantage of early voting and plan to hit to polls on Tuesday, or for voters who haven’t turned in their mail-in ballots yet, here’s everything you need to know:

Where and when to vote

COVID-19 caused a temporary change in all polling locations to one centralized location at Kate Collins Middle School for all Waynesboro voters in May and June. On Tuesday, however, the city will be utilizing all four of its regular polling locations.