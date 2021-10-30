Exotic Pet Expo brings unusual pets to Fishersville

Wright purchased a sunbeam snake, which she said came from southeast Asia, because of the colorful, iridescent scales that shine and stand out among its mostly dark exterior.

“Everyone is so afraid of them and I walk around with [the snakes] and show people that there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Wright, who also owns another snake. “I’ve had snakes in the past, but right now, I only have two cause my hubby doesn’t want me to have any more than that.”

Wright also owns two bearded dragons, two frogs, a pufferfish, an angelfish, tarantulas and “huge dogs."

Caleh Gaylor, who came to the event with Wright, owns two bearded dragons, an iguana and two dogs. She is also a mother of three, and was cradling her infant with her to the event.

“My house looks like a jungle and her house is a miniature zoo cause we don’t have any plants in it yet," Wright said. "But we’re getting there."

Gaylor admitted she wasn’t as crazy about snakes, preferring to have iguanas and lizards.

“Dragons are just easier with the kids,” she said.