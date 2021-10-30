Exotic Pet Expo brings unusual pets to Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE — Garrett Twig got into birds after retiring from the military, where the Norfolk resident began to collect them.
“All these guys are my personal pets,” Twig said.
Twig was one of the many vendors at Saturday's Exotic Pet Retail Expo at the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.
Tahoe is one of the birds that Twig brought along to the expo but actually belongs to a friend of his who lives in Lynchburg.
Tahoe is a hybrid mix between a greenwing and a blue and yellow macaw.
“We come to the expos to educate people about the birds, so people can understand what they’re getting themselves into,” Twig said.
“Buying these birds is very expensive right now,” he said, noting a harlequin would cost about $4,000. “When you buy these type of birds, the one thing you’ve got to remember; Imagine having a two to four-year old for the rest of your life that doesn’t grow up that you can’t get rid of. That’s the type of commitment you have to have when you buy birds."
Nick Agricoli of Just Lizards Inc., another exotic pet vendor who came to Saturday’s expo from Pennsylvania, had dozens of geckos and lizards in plastic containers he was selling to prospective customers, including Aerial Wright of Staunton.
Wright purchased a sunbeam snake, which she said came from southeast Asia, because of the colorful, iridescent scales that shine and stand out among its mostly dark exterior.
“Everyone is so afraid of them and I walk around with [the snakes] and show people that there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Wright, who also owns another snake. “I’ve had snakes in the past, but right now, I only have two cause my hubby doesn’t want me to have any more than that.”
Wright also owns two bearded dragons, two frogs, a pufferfish, an angelfish, tarantulas and “huge dogs."
Caleh Gaylor, who came to the event with Wright, owns two bearded dragons, an iguana and two dogs. She is also a mother of three, and was cradling her infant with her to the event.
“My house looks like a jungle and her house is a miniature zoo cause we don’t have any plants in it yet," Wright said. "But we’re getting there."
Gaylor admitted she wasn’t as crazy about snakes, preferring to have iguanas and lizards.
“Dragons are just easier with the kids,” she said.
Tony Lee, the owner of Pet Zone LLC in Yorktown and one of the coordinators for Saturday’s event, said he originally wanted to have it in Charlottesville, but chose Fishersville in the end because it was nearby and provided more space for vendors.
One of the event’s main attractions was a large, five-year-old black and white Argentine tegu named Poseidon, which is a scavenger in the wild, said Heather Rivera, one of the coordinators for Saturday’s event.
“So he eats basically anything he wants,” said Rivera.
Rivera, Poseidon's owner, said he eats ground turkey, ground chicken mixed with greens along with fruits and vegetables.
Rivera said the reptile can live up to about 30 years and is sweet.
“They’re basically called the puppies of the reptile world,” she said. “You cannot walk him. He walks you. If he finds a nice warm spot, he’s not going anywhere.”
Lee said that he is planning to have more events in the area before the end of the year.