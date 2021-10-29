Exotic pet expo coming to Fishersville on Saturday

If you’re someone who’s looking for a new fall adventure this Halloween weekend, the Fishersville Exotic Pet Retail Expo might be just the thing for you.
Tickets for the event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Expo event center in Fishersville, can be purchased for $10 at the door or online. Children 6-years-old and under get in for free and don’t require admission.
Felicia Fitzhugh, a coordinator for the event and a Pet Zone employee, said the company has been doing expos in the Hampton Roads area since 2011. However, this is the first time one will be held in the Valley.
“We’re definitely a place that people come to see animals that they’re not going to see at their regular pet stores,” Fitzhugh said. “So it’s going to be anything from reptiles like lizards, snakes, monitor lizards. Then there’s arachnids, so tarantulas, scorpions, all kinds of things like that.”
There will also be exotic mammals including sugar gliders, hedgehogs and ferrets in addition to more traditional pet mammals like rabbits and hamsters.
Fitzhugh said that a lot of people attend the show to meet up with the exotic pet vendors because the vendors are breeders and distribute to both customers and area pet stores.
“They’re buying directly from the breeder, the distributor,” Fitzhugh said. “Usually the animals are cheaper, not that there’s anything wrong with them. It’s just because you’re buying direct.”
She said some people just like to come and meet the breeder in order to get better insight on how to take care of their pets directly from the people who are breeding the animals.
“We always have done four expos a year but then when COVID happened, it kind of threw us off,” she said. “Then after we were able to get events going again, we started going out to different areas, just because the event centers in our area were a little bit too small and with COVID, we had to spread everything out.”
Fitzhugh said educating the community about how to take care of these exotic animals is another important aspect of these events.
“A lot of people will go to the pet store and just buy these animals and not get any insight or any key points that they need to know,” she said. “So we just want to make sure people have everything in one spot to take care of their animals that they’re getting, especially because these are exotic animals.”