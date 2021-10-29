Exotic pet expo coming to Fishersville on Saturday

“They’re buying directly from the breeder, the distributor,” Fitzhugh said. “Usually the animals are cheaper, not that there’s anything wrong with them. It’s just because you’re buying direct.”

She said some people just like to come and meet the breeder in order to get better insight on how to take care of their pets directly from the people who are breeding the animals.

“We always have done four expos a year but then when COVID happened, it kind of threw us off,” she said. “Then after we were able to get events going again, we started going out to different areas, just because the event centers in our area were a little bit too small and with COVID, we had to spread everything out.”

Fitzhugh said educating the community about how to take care of these exotic animals is another important aspect of these events.

“A lot of people will go to the pet store and just buy these animals and not get any insight or any key points that they need to know,” she said. “So we just want to make sure people have everything in one spot to take care of their animals that they’re getting, especially because these are exotic animals.”

