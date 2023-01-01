Experts share health and wellness advice on achieving New Year's resolutions

Today marks a new year, and for many, a new beginning.

Many people make New Year’s resolutions every January, which will probably be no different this year. Promises such as exercising more, taking care of one’s mental health, or getting more organized are what most Americans tend to focus on to live well.

Amy Ghaemmaghami, Augusta Health’s behavioral health outpatient program coordinator, explained the psychology behind New Year resolutions as “seeing things with the beginner’s eyes.”

“Rather than some sort of romance with the new, it’s more of seeing with a beginner’s eyes is to see the same stuff in a new way,” she said. “It’s not a pressured mindset; it’s just curiosity.”

However, people’s New Year resolutions are not always consistent even after a month or two, said Jeff Fife, executive director of Waynesboro YMCA.

“You got to be specific,” he said. “You also got to be reasonable. When somebody walks in, they’re suddenly motivated because it’s New Year’s Day and the new year, new you. They might overshoot and say they want to lose 100 pounds in a year when it’s not reasonable.”

The Waynesboro YMCA has over 1,000 members of all ages, with $20 monthly for youth members, $30 monthly for adults under 30 years old and $40 per month for adults over 30 years old. However, during the start of a new year, the YMCA often sees an increase in membership, causing the staff to post 30-minute limitation signs on gym machines.

“You got your lifers who are doing it every day, and that’s what you want,” Fife said. “And then, you see people that wave on in January and around March, so the challenge is, ‘what can you do between January and February to make sure you’re still making wellness a part of your journey?’”

On the other hand, Shenandoah Powerhouse Gym does not typically encounter an overwhelmingly crowded gym after the new year, said owner Wayne Williams.

“We never experience that New Year’s bump. Instead, our growth is pretty consistent throughout the year,” he said. “That’s a blessing, and I feel that when people come here and decide to join, it’s more of a commitment to the goals they have and more of a commitment to the lifestyle.”

Williams also views prioritizing health and fitness as a part of New Year’s resolutions as “awesome.”

“No matter whether it occurs January, February, March, October, November, it’s fantastic when someone makes that decision,” he said.

Fife also said the local YMCA encourages members to be “intentional” with their goals instead of making goals that are often unrealistic and temporary.

“The people that stay are the ones that have reasonable goals into January and February,” he said. “You really won’t see significant results. It takes you about 30 to 60 days.”

Ghaemmaghami shared some advice on setting realistic goals for the New Year.

“Making a commitment for yourself, but also having self-compassion because it takes a while to learn new habits,” she said. “You may want to engage with a therapist; you may want to engage with a personal trainer, a life coach, spiritual advisor. Do some goal setting.”

Williams said people looking to prioritize their health and fitness goals should start setting goals immediately.

“If you’re waiting for the new year to do something that will benefit you for the rest of your life, why are you waiting?” Williams said. “It should be a decision you make, and you go for it.”