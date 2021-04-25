 Skip to main content
F&M Bank to open in Waynesboro on Monday
F&M Bank to open in Waynesboro on Monday

F&M Bank (copy)

F&M Bank’s Myers Branch location in Staunton. The bank will open its 12th location in Waynesboro on Monday in the former Carter's Bank location on West Main Street.

 Courtesy of F&M Bank

F&M Bank, a locally owned independent community bank headquartered in Rockingham County, will open its Waynesboro location on Monday.

The full-service branch located at 2701 West Main Street replaces the former Carter's Bank. 

In January 2021, F&M Bank entered into an agreement with Carter Bankshares, Inc. to acquire the branch, and associated client relationships, which recently received regulatory approvals.

F&M Bank also welcomes two Carter Bank & Trust employees, Lisa Shiflet and Breanna Rodgers, to the F&M Bank family.

“The F&M Bank team is delighted to grow into the vibrant City of Waynesboro – a thriving, local economy,” said Mark Hanna, President & CEO. “With this growth, we remain focused on serving the Shenandoah Valley and contiguous markets as an independent bank for the long-term. The decision to expand into Waynesboro supports our strategic initiative of organic expansion in core markets to better serve the banking needs of our communities.”

The Waynesboro location marks F&M Bank's 12th location in the Shenandoah Valley Region. 

The bank already operates locations in Bridgewater, Broadway, Edinburg, Elkton, Stuarts Draft, Timberville, Woodstock, two in Harrisonburg and two in Staunton.

The locally managed bank is 113 years old and the only publicly traded company in Rockingham County.

