F&M Bank to open in Waynesboro on Monday

F&M Bank, a locally owned independent community bank headquartered in Rockingham County, will open its Waynesboro location on Monday.

The full-service branch located at 2701 West Main Street replaces the former Carter's Bank.

In January 2021, F&M Bank entered into an agreement with Carter Bankshares, Inc. to acquire the branch, and associated client relationships, which recently received regulatory approvals.

F&M Bank also welcomes two Carter Bank & Trust employees, Lisa Shiflet and Breanna Rodgers, to the F&M Bank family.

“The F&M Bank team is delighted to grow into the vibrant City of Waynesboro – a thriving, local economy,” said Mark Hanna, President & CEO. “With this growth, we remain focused on serving the Shenandoah Valley and contiguous markets as an independent bank for the long-term. The decision to expand into Waynesboro supports our strategic initiative of organic expansion in core markets to better serve the banking needs of our communities.”

The Waynesboro location marks F&M Bank's 12th location in the Shenandoah Valley Region.