F&M Bank to open Waynesboro location

F&M Bank will open a location in Waynesboro this year — its 12th location in the Shenandoah Valley region.

F&M Bank is acquiring the current Carter Bank & Trust location on West Main Street in the city. The transition is expected to take place this spring pending regulatory approvals.

President and CEO Mark Hanna said the decision to open a Waynesboro location has been a priority for F&M Bank for years. The bank already operates locations in Bridgewater, Broadway, Edinburg, Elkton, Stuarts Draft, Timberville, Woodstock, two in Harrisonburg and two in Staunton.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When the opportunity came to partner with Carter on this purchase, we jumped on it because we’ve felt for some time the Waynesboro market was strategically important for F&M in serving the Shenandoah Valley,” Hanna said.

Hanna hopes to make the transition “as seamless as possible” for Carter Bank & Trust clients.

“We think we’re going to do a good job reaching out to them, continuing to meet their banking and financial needs,” he said. “The level of service they’re accustomed to at Carter Bank, we think we’ll be able to replicate that at F&M.”