Fall Foliage 5K, 10K race changes course to include South River Greenway

The annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K races will have a slightly different look this year.

The event, which enters its 46th year, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, accompanying the beginning of the Fall Foliage Art Show at 10 a.m.

Although the setup will be similar to previous years, the course is different from what runners grew accustomed to over the past few years. The race will now run the length of the South River Greenway and back, including the newer section that runs up to North Park. Race day registration will take place from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, and runners have a course time limit of one hour and 30 minutes.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that the entire Run the Valley race series, which Fall Foliage concludes, was competed. In 2020, the three first races were canceled amid the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Uncertainty surrounding regulations led to three of four legs also being canceled in 2021. At the end of the Fall Foliage race, a man and a woman will be crowned the Run the Valley champions.

Registration is available on Thursday for $50 and online-only on Friday for $50. Benefits of participating include a race-day T-shirt, fully-stocked aid stations and a post-race party with food and drink. More information can be found at runthevalley.com/fall-foliage.