Fall for the falls at Crabtree

MONTEBELLO — For many hikers, seeing a waterfall is the end goal of every hike. If you are one of those people, then Crabtree Falls is for you.
Crabtree Falls isn’t just a waterfall; it is actually a series of five waterfalls. Together those cascades create one of the tallest waterfalls east of the Mississippi.
The falls are located in the George Washington National Forest, just on the other side of Montebello Mountain from southeastern Augusta County. As the crow flies, they are not far away, but the drive there is a winding, twisting journey. First, you go up Route 56 at Vesuvius, just over the line in Rockbridge County and wind up the mountain, cross the Blue Ridge Parkway and then start going back down. After you pass the community of Montebello, then you really start winding downhill again, following the Tye River. Soon you will see the sign to the recreation area on your right.
The trailhead to the falls is at the far end of the parking area. The walk begins on a paved path that takes you to the first viewing area, which is the final cascade of the waterfall before it flows into the Tye River. For some, this might be where the hike ends. However, for the rest, know that you have ahead of you a lung-pumping hike filled with awesome views.
As I said, Crabtree Falls is actually a series of five falls that crash down from the top of the mountain like giant stair steps. The drop from top to bottom at the Tye River is 1,100 feet or more. That means that the hike from bottom to the top gains that much in elevation as well.
Immediately after that first viewpoint, the paved path ends and the climbing begins. At times the trail switchbacks pull the hiker a good distance away from the falls, but every time the trail returns to the falls, you are rewarded with a new and exhilarating view of the water rushing down the rock face to the bottom of the gorge.
Staircases and handrails are present throughout much of this climb and are much appreciated. Seven-tenths of a mile into the hike, you are breathing hard, but here you can pose for a few minutes and gaze at the 200-foot portion of the cascade. You have now made it to the top of the lower falls.
The climbing continues past the middle falls, a drop of about 90 feet in a flow of water that looks like a giant waterslide. Another half-mile of hiking takes the hiker up to a view of the upper falls. Look to the ledge at the top and you will see your final destination above you and about three-tenths of a mile away.
Although there are steep staircases built into the trail for much of the hike whenever the path takes you close to the falls, the last half mile to the top no longer has those nice steps cut into the trail. The footing is a little harder and becomes a real scramble through the rocks. Because of all the rain that we have had, our recent hike was water filled — water was coming down the mountainside and not only filling the waterfall, but was also actually flowing through the rocks on the trail making the footing slick and treacherous. It was a rather "immersive" experience making us feel like we were "at one" with the waterfall! (And that is why I would recommend some very sturdy hiking boots for this hike.)
Eventually you huff and puff your way to the top where a wooden bridge crosses Crabtree Creek. If you stand on the bridge, look to your right and you see an idyllic mountain stream. The scene to the left is quite different as Crabtree Creek abruptly plummets straight off a rock face and down the mountain. Woe to any fish or water creature not paying attention as they will get a quick one-way trip downhill if they swim too close to the edge. Literally, within a few feet the small stream abruptly turns into a cascading waterfall careening over the rock ledge.
The trail winds around to a viewing area on the far side of the falls where a rock wall removes the temptation of stepping out onto the slippery rocks. I would suggest that this is the place for a snack and the opportunity to take in the breathtaking view of the Tye River gorge.
Once rested, return the way you came. The trip down was not much faster than the trip up because slick rocks on the trail made us pick our way cautiously. Going up was tougher on the heart and lungs, but going down was much tougher on the knees and ankles.
We visited at the end of June and were lucky enough to find the pink rhododendron in full bloom. There are beautiful wildflowers at Crabtree for three seasons of the year however, so go whenever you have the opportunity.
The views of the waterfall from all angles made the somewhat strenuous hike worth it as did the spray of the waterfall cascading down through the gorge; it was almost like walking into an air-conditioned room on a hot summer’s day.
Crabtree Falls is a popular hike and the lower part of the trail becomes uncomfortably crowded with people, especially on weekends. I would suggest going early, try to visit on a weekday, and wear a mask that you can easily pull on if you have to get close to others.
For those of you who have read this far, I have one bonus tip: make a winter visit. If we get a very cold snap where the temperatures hover around zero for several days in a row, consider a quick trip to Crabtree Falls. Even if you only hike to the first or second overlook, experiencing a frozen waterfall is out of this world. Not only is the silence deafening, but the glistening ice is otherworldly. In addition, if you are lucky, you might even see some ice climbers tackling the frozen cascades. I have visited the frozen waterfalls twice, and I would return in an instant if the opportunity presents itself.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.