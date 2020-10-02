Family-owned Blue Stone Kabob serves up Mediterranean, Afghan cuisine in Waynesboro

Doing hair and cooking is a passion for Adela Mahmoud, who says she simply enjoys being with people. The 60-year-old mother of five said she gets inspiration from people and wants to inspire others in how she serves and cooks.

“I do hair with love and cook with love,” Adela Mahmoud said. “I want to show people who I am and where I come from and what I eat. I grew up with natural food ... since we’ve been living here so many years I wanted to cook with love and serve people. My main goal is to give people healthy, natural food.”

Deeba and Mirwais Mahmoud describe their mother’s cooking as flavorful, seasoned well and fresh.

Mirwais Mahmoud said the signature item at Blue Stone Kabob is the chicken kabob platter which features seasoned chicken kabob, seasoned rice and two additional sides, as well as toasted Afghan bread. The menu also features desserts like baklava and sheer pira, a traditional Afghan dessert similar to a milk candy.

While the menu pays homage to the family’s Afghan heritage, the name Blue Stone Kabob does as well. A deep blue stone known as lapis lazuli can be mined from the mountains of Afghanistan and is often used for jewelry, paintings, sculptures and statues.