Cows and their calves, about 90 total, enliven a gentle green slope of Mountain Glen Farm as their ears flutter and tails swish.
On the cattle farm overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains in Rockbridge County, calves run and play with each other as their mothers watch until farmer Glenn Szarzynski approaches in his Kawasaki Mule. Then they all look towards him, some mooing.
They know it’s time to move and graze on a new section of fresh grass as Szarzynski has been following this routine, a farming practice called intensive rotational grazing, with them for more than a decade. He sets a new boundary with a movable electric fence and then calls them to a new section of pasture. The herd is beautiful with a variety of new calves, white-faced, spotted, rich reddish brown. Some move in their shadows of their mothers. As they all move, the whole green field seems to move with them. Jenny, the donkey, brays. Sometimes a calf gets separated from the herd and sidles along next to Glenn as he leads it back to its mother.
Red-wing blackbirds, tree swallows, an occasional hawk swoop over and around the large pond in the farm’s center. Deer and wild turkey are abundant. More than 20 bird houses are affixed in various spots among large trees and around the sloping green fields, which are alive with yellow cup wild flowers, dandelions, swaying blue grass, butterflies. A few vultures gather in a Black Walnut tree. Frogs’ voices rattle near the pond, which is filled with Bluegill, Catfish, thousands of minnows, and surrounded with lush cattails. The diversity of life here is striking.
Far off the main road, Szarzynski quietly, humbly does his work and loves to share with visitors his knowledge and passion for farming and the environment. He used to work for the U.S. Forest Service, taking care of national forests from Roanoke to Waynesboro. Now he raises grass-fed South Poll cattle, a breed developed in the late 80s in Alabama by Teddy Gentry, bass player for the music group, Alabama.
The breed is a four-way cross of Hereford, Red Angus, Senepol and Barzona. “The Southern Mama Cow Breed,” reads the subtitle on the South Poll Grass Cattle Association website.
After raising other breeds, he said he decided on South Polls because they do well with exclusive grass feeding, are gentle, have easy calving, and are good mothers. In June 2019, Mountain Glen Farm hosted the annual South Poll Grass Cattle Association Field Day, which drew farmers from all over the country.
Glenn identifies one of the cows with a glossy coat, who is already fleshy and healthy after recently calving.
“She’s 15-years old, just had a calf, and looks like that,” he said. “That’s a good cow. Fat again and in such good condition, and it’s not me.”
His farm has a conception rate of about 95 percent with cows 10-12 years old still calving. He attributes his cows’ health and fertility to the practice of exclusive grass feeding and rotational grazing. Eighty percent of the calves were born in less than a month.
“My vet said someone complained that his conception rate was 30 percent and blamed the bull,” Szarzynski said. “I said it’s not the bull; it’s what your feeding your cows.”
Szarzynski said his cows come back onto heat about 40 days after calving.
Rye grass, clovers, alfalfa, bluegrass, fescue, orchard grass, Timothy grass, legumes — Szarzynski plants cool and warm season grasses, nutrient-rich varieties for the cows’ diet and to create diverse plant species to build soil health. With rotational grazing, the cows get the best nutrients, and the forage (grasses, clovers, and legumes) is given a chance to rest and deepen roots. It grows thicker and faster.
Most farms use continuous grazing, which means leaving the cows in the same grazing area all the time. The cows will eat their favorite grasses, Szarzynski said, and what they don’t want will keep growing and dominant the pasture. Rotational grazing creates and sustains diverse plant life — as well as diverse animal life in the soil.
“It’s all about diverse and abundant life,” Szarzynski said. “Nature loves diversity.”
Szarzynski stressed rotational grazing benefits the environment. A moving herbivore, like cattle in a rotational grazing environment, creates a natural pairing, he explains. Cows eat the grass in a section, causing the roots to die back; worms, bugs, and microbes eat the dead roots, adding nutrients to the soil. When the cows move from the area, grass is given time to rest with growth reinvigorated. The roots grow deeper. Roots are feed continuously by the organic matter created when roots died back. Grass growth is continually stimulated in this cycle of rest and growth, death and rebirth, and cows are fed the most-nutrient rich grass, Szarzynski said.
“It’s like a heartbeat,” he said.
“The electrical fence is a modern-day predator,” Szarzynski said, adding when the cows are spread out, they are not as protected. “They are herd animals.”
As much as possible, he strives to allow the cows to live in ways that are natural to them, grazing as long as possible, about 9 to 10 months of the year.
“The best way to keep a cow is to let her graze,” according to Szarzynski, who adds conventional cattle farming methods require feeding corn and hay more often, which is more expensive for the farmer and not as good for the animals. Modern agriculture and factory farms create mono-cultures in which cows are fed corn and kept in feed lots, whereas rotational grazing creates abundant wildlife, produces heathy diverse plant communities, which produce healthy nutrient-dense livestock, Szarzynski explained.
“Mother nature flourishes when you treat her well and work with her, not against her,” Szarzynski said. “Let her do what she does naturally. It’s like the Garden of Eden.”
He continues to learn and share practices with other visionary, pioneering farmers, like Greg Judy in Missouri and Joel Salatin in Virginia.
Others in the community have noted the benefits of Mountain Glen Farm’s practices.
“This buzz word, regenerative agriculture, may go away, and another term may replace it,” said Matt Booher, Extension Agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension. “What we are really talking about is a mind-set of intensive practices for cleaner water, better soils, healthier animals, and high profitability.”
Rotational grazing is better for the environment because it does a better job of ensuring that there is adequate cover on the soil, so there is less run-off, and the practice actively grows roots to capture and hold nutrients in the soil, Booher adds. He appreciates that Glenn and his daughter, Becky Szarzynski, who runs the farms with him, are willing to share what they are doing and to teach others. The Szarzynskis farm 180 acres with 90 cows, calves, and six bulls as well as two other farms with 110 head. Booher partners with Virginia Technical Institute and State University to offer field days and pasture walks and often features the Szarzynski’s farms for teaching. He says one of his main goals is to get good research information to farmers.
Like the Szarzynskis, Booher sees rotational grazing and creating diverse plant life as the healthy future of farming. While not all farmers can implement these intensive practices, such as moving fences and observing grazing daily, everybody could try one or two practices, Booher said, and see how well they work.
“The guy across the road may not be able to implement the whole package, such as planting two-three legumes, four-five grasses, and clover, but he might just plant more clover for plant diversity,” Booher said. “He might not be able to rotational graze every couple of days, but he could try moving cattle once a week.”
Only about 10 percent of Virginia farmers practice good rotational grazing, according to Booher.
Becky Szarzynski has learned from her father and shares the family passion for healthy animals and healthy land to pass to future generations.
“Farming this way makes me feel good because I feel like I’m doing the best for the land, the animals, and the community,” Becky Szarzynski said.
Recently she began deepening her knowledge by studying soil science and biology, which has affirmed her belief that her families’ farming practices are at the forefront of improving land, animal health, and food quality.
“Conventional practices disconnect us from the ground and from soils — which are sources of life,” Becky Szarzynski said. “Outdated practices degrade soil health and diversity while our practices build diversity and soil health.”
She hopes the family can expand their acreage and transform more land. She would also like to showcase their work to the immediate community, the state, and beyond.
The Szarzynkis’ responsible stewardship of the land has received accolades recently. The Natural Bridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board (SWCD) awarded them the 2019 Clean Water Farm Award. This award was established by the General Assembly to recognize farms in Virginia that use practices designed to protect water quality and soil resources.
According to Robert Hickman, Conservation Specialist for Natural Bridge SWCD, Glenn Szarzynski has worked with the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the Natural Bridge Soil and Water Conservation District to install multiple best management practices on his farm, such as fencing cattle away from live streams, increasing plant diversity in his pastures, and installing cross fencing and watering systems for intensive rotational grazing.
“Glenn and his daughter are excellent managers of our natural resources, including forest land as well,” Hickman said.
Glenn Szarzynski envisions making farming and the environment better. He sees South Poll cattle as the breed of the future because they are genetically bred to thrive with intensive rotational grazing.
“The ways we farm can restore health to people and to land,” Glenn Szarzynski said. “We have to work together with nature in all its diversity. The parts all work together — and diversity is the key.”
He said regenerative farming involves risks and stepping outside of existing paradigms but that the risks are worthwhile and will eventually be more profitable for farmers.
“A paradigm shift is coming,” he said. “It has to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.