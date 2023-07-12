VERONA — The leader of the country’s largest hunger-relief organization came to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Monday and acted less like a CEO and more like a humble team builder with food bank staff.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, walked into the warehouse in Verona, immediately asking each employee their names and thanked them.

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020, Babineaux-Fontenot spoke of life in her native Louisiana, her parents and her grandparents, who worked as sharecroppers.

She remembers her mother rescuing distressed children and bringing them home and how her mother would cajole her into eating vegetables by reminding her of “hungry kids in China.”

While she finished college and law school and had major executive posts with Walmart before joining Feeding America, Babineaux-Fontenot said the workers she talked to Monday are the heart of the hunger movement.

Because of their efforts, she said, “Children will not go to bed hungry, and elders won’t have to choose between eating and paying their electric bill.”

During the height of the pandemic, Babineaux-Fontenot said while Feeding America staff could work safely remotely, thousands of food bank warehouse workers and delivery drivers stayed on the job.

“Your country owes you a debt of gratitude,” she said to food bank staff. “I’m so proud I got attached to the likes of you.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is part of the network of 200 food banks associated with Feeding America. Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said Babineaux-Fontenot spent part of Monday afternoon meeting with food bank leadership staff and hearing their strategies.

She said in her travels across the country, the demand for food banks is as great as ever. She attributes the higher demand to the end of COVID relief, inflation, and word of mouth.

“People know where food banks are now,” she said.

But despite the greater reach of food banks, Babineaux-Fontenot said the employees in Verona are still seeking to meet the unmet needs of hungry people.

McKee said his organization now serves 155,000 people each month, 10 percent more than during the pandemic. And while the need is more significant, McKee said the food bank is receiving about 50 percent less in food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.