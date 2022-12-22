Feeling the holiday stress? Local experts share their advice.

Although the holiday season might be considered the most wonderful time of the year, it is arguably one of the most stressful.

Holiday stress is that feeling of being overwhelmed during the holiday season, which often peaks during November and December when people are traveling, planning holiday parties or grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Unrealistic expectations for yourself and others, comparing your way of celebrating and other people’s way of celebrating,” said Amy Ghaemmaghami, Augusta Health’s behavioral health outpatient program coordinator, of the psychology of holiday stress. “It brings a lot of stressors to people.”

Some people may recognize the term holiday blues, which refers to sadness during the holiday season. Ghaemmaghami said both holiday stress and blues are often used interchangeably. However, she added if the anxiety, sadness or a change in appetite persists beyond the holidays, it could indicate depression or other mental health conditions.

“If it persists and it goes on longer than two months, then you want to talk to somebody,” she said.

Planning a holiday party often causes a lot of stress, said Sara Kite, the owner of Faded Poppy, a wedding and event business in Waynesboro, because people tend to “put so much pressure” on themselves to host events.

“We put too much emphasis on trying to perfect things, and we miss out on the moments,” she said.

She emphasized the holidays are more about spending time with families and loved ones instead of planning events.

“For me, it’s a little different because we’re trained to not stress too much about things, so I would just tell people, it’s the moments you’re having,” Kite said.

Along with event planning also comes spending money to host a gathering. A Wisevoter data report showed Virginia as one of the top five states with the highest holiday budget, with an average budget of $2,102.92.

Although some Virginians can be heavy spenders during the holidays, Kite suggested not spending too much on decorations or making the “perfect” Christmas-themed party, especially this year because of inflation.

“I know people want to buy the perfect napkins, the perfect cups, the perfect plates,” she said. “Reuse and repurpose those things can also put the stress away and save trips to the store, especially since all the big box stores are crowded with people.”

Traveling during the holidays may also be more stressful than other times of the year. An employee at Contour Airlines, which services Shenandoah Valley Airport in Weyers Cave, shared advice on reducing stress.

“If you are traveling with gifts, wait to wrap them until arriving at your final destination to avoid the risk of TSA needing to unwrap them during screening,” said Heather Ream, director of marketing & communications at Contour Airlines.

She also suggested for travelers, “pack your patience.”

“Travel can be very stressful when the airport is crowded or [if] mother nature is causing weather delays,” Ream said. “A little bit of grace for airports, airline workers, and fellow travelers goes a long way.”

Ghaemmaghami’s final word of advice was to be prepared for things not to go smoothly all the time.

“People want the perfect Christmas and the perfect tree; it does not have to be perfect,” she said. “Prepare your exit strategy, have a boundary, and try to keep your regular routine as much as possible.”