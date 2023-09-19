VERONA — Fire heavily damaged the Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech plant in Verona on Monday afternoon, but workers evacuated safely.

The fire on Dunsmore Road just off Route 11 was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Lt. Travis Moyers of Augusta County Fire-Rescue said the roof, a front receiving area, and the plant's interior were involved when firefighters arrived.

Moyers said employees exited from the smoldering plant when firefighters arrived.

Moyers said in addition to several Augusta County fire departments, fire companies from Staunton, Waynesboro, and Rockingham County responded. Traffic on Dunsmore Road and Route 11 was detoured while the fire was contained.

Firefighters were expected to be on the scene for several hours to contain any hot spots from the fire, according to Moyers. He said it was too early in the investigation to say what caused the fire.

Ball is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging for beverage containers, personal care products and household products.