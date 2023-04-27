First Baptist Church of Waynesboro will host the annual National Day of Prayer Observance on Thursday, May 4.

The event starts with an 11:30 a.m. catered lunch in the Fellowship Hall, followed by guest speaker Dr. Lloyd Allen, professor emeritus of Church History and Spiritual Formation at Mercer University. His message will be “Praying Like a Christian.”

Attendees are invited to bring a donation for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The most requested items are cereal, peanut or almond butter, canned tuna or chicken, pasta and rice. Low sodium, low sugar and whole grain items are preferred. Items in glass jars or containers should not be brought.