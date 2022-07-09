First ever Downtown Spectacular event a success despite rainy weather

Downtown Waynesboro smelled of kettle corn and pop music could be heard, along with laughter, as families enjoyed the first Downtown Spectacular event Saturday despite the rain.

The event, hosted by Destination Downtown Waynesboro, took place at at Lumos Plaza and featured local vendors and businesses such as Basic City Brewing and Lucky Duck Kettle Korn.

“We love it down here,” said Christina Brown, vice president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “I think that people are enjoying themselves.”

Saturday began with Sunrise Spectacular, a 5K and 10K race at Ridgeview Park in collaboration with Relay for Life in the fight against cancer. The night was scheduled to end with Sunset Spectacular, a fireworks display shot off from the top of Sunset Park. However, the fireworks were postponed to 9:30 p.m. Sunday because of the rain.

One of the first contests at Downtown Spectacular was the hot dog eating contest, which was sponsored by the Barn Restaurant. Participants had to eat at least six hot dogs in under 15 minutes to win.

The hot dog eating contest winner, Michael Markuson of Staunton, said it was “cool” to win the contest. He won a spike ball set and $20 gift certificate to the Barn Restaurant.

How was Markuson able to win? By watching videos of Joey Chestnut, a popular competitive eater who has won Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest seven times.

“I watched some Joey Chestnut videos and studied Joey’s maneuvers,” Markuson said. “He eats the dogs first, shoves the bun in the water — shoves it down. Get to a groove.

My wife is disgusted at it,” he added.

Markuson attended Downtown Spectacular with his daughters and other family members.

“We got some family members from New York visiting, so we just wanted to come out and have fun,” he said.

Other contests that were hosted included a hula hoop contest, where kids aged 8 to 12 competed to win a custom hula hoop, and the Red, White, and Blue attire contest, where the best-dressed winner received prizes such as two passes for a guided tour at The University of Science and Philosophy and the Russell Museum in Waynesboro.

Jeff Fife, Waynesboro YMCA executive director and the host of Downtown Spectacular, said the event was a good way to celebrate downtown’s local businesses and was a success despite the weather.

“A little bit of rain didn’t dampen our spirits,” he said. “This looks like the start of something consistent and regular for Waynesboro that’s going to be for years to come.”