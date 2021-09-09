First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro to hold interfaith service on September 11

Pettit continued by saying the service will take the form of a liturgy, but the church is trying to be sensitive to the many faith traditions that will be represented on Saturday.

“We are going to be lifting some prayers, but it’s not specifically denominational,” Pettit said. “We’re trying to be as open as we can.”

Like any church service, there will be music and time for quiet reflection and contemplation, along with several prayers throughout the morning.

One such prayer will be from Ruth Chodrow, a member of the Temple House of Israel in Staunton.

“I was asked to read a prayer of remembrance that reflects the Jewish tradition and that’s what I will be doing,” Chodrow said. “The rabbi and I got together and wrote a prayer specifically for this occasion.”

The impact of Sept. 11 has not been lost on Chodrow over the years.

Like so many others, she remembers exactly where she was when she first was informed of the tragic news.

“At the time, I was teaching at James Madison in the human anatomy lab,” Chodrow said. “I walked in to the lab and everything was just so quiet. I think we were all in a state of shock.”