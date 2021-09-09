First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro to hold interfaith service on September 11

Sept. 11, 2001, is never a day that can be easily discussed.
For many Americans, it still lives in infamy as the darkest day in our nation’s history.
With the 20th anniversary approaching Saturday, First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro will be holding an interfaith service at 11 a.m. to remember the day that forever changed our nation two decades ago.
Whether one is Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, or of a different faith entirely, all are invited come Saturday to pray and reflect in harmony, organizers said.
Terry Crickenberger, one of the co-organizers of the service, first recalled hearing the idea for the service from another member of First Presbyterian.
While he said some initially had mixed feelings, Crickenberger was quickly drawn to the idea of hosting such a service.
“It was brought up during a church meeting and I don’t think that people were really too excited about the idea,” Crickenberger said. “Somebody said, ‘Well, why would we want to remember 9/11?’ I felt there was a real opportunity here and agreed to sort of take this on.”
Since that meeting, Crickenberger, a psychiatric nurse with 41 years’ experience in working with children’s mental health, soon saw many consistencies between trauma in people, the faith community, and current world events “in terms of divisiveness” when thinking of Saturday’s worship ceremony.
After decades of working and talking with children, Crickenberger explained no child wants to remember their trauma and/or past painful occurrences they experienced. To him, statements such as, “Why would we want to do this?” and “I don’t want to remember 9/11,” are all standard when exploring mental health and trauma in people.
However, in order for one to truly move on from a traumatizing event, Crickenberger said one must embrace their pain.
For those still scarred by 9/11, he thinks the upcoming interfaith service provides an opportunity to do so.
“In order to move ahead, you really have to remember,” Crickenberger said. “We remember the things that happened and we need comfort. As we join together with one another … whether you’re Christian, Jewish or Muslim, you join with your fellow person of faith for comfort. And then out of that comfort comes hope.”
Like Crickenberger, Patrick Pettit, the interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, hopes all who attend feel comforted on Saturday.
Petit knows 9/11 impacted everyone differently and hopes Saturday’s ceremony be a time of remembrance for all in attendance.
“After 20 years, those of us who were alive [and] aware have our own recollections of that day and the emotions that were generated,” Pettit said. “I think it’s important that we include all the members of our community in this remembrance because this is an event that touched the lives of all sorts of Americans.”
Pettit continued by saying the service will take the form of a liturgy, but the church is trying to be sensitive to the many faith traditions that will be represented on Saturday.
“We are going to be lifting some prayers, but it’s not specifically denominational,” Pettit said. “We’re trying to be as open as we can.”
Like any church service, there will be music and time for quiet reflection and contemplation, along with several prayers throughout the morning.
One such prayer will be from Ruth Chodrow, a member of the Temple House of Israel in Staunton.
“I was asked to read a prayer of remembrance that reflects the Jewish tradition and that’s what I will be doing,” Chodrow said. “The rabbi and I got together and wrote a prayer specifically for this occasion.”
The impact of Sept. 11 has not been lost on Chodrow over the years.
Like so many others, she remembers exactly where she was when she first was informed of the tragic news.
“At the time, I was teaching at James Madison in the human anatomy lab,” Chodrow said. “I walked in to the lab and everything was just so quiet. I think we were all in a state of shock.”
Twenty years later, Chodrow hasn’t forgotten, and is thankful for First Presbyterian for holding an interfaith service. To her, not only does it present a chance to reflect on 9/11, it also offers a chance to learn from others whose faiths are different from her own.
“I’m so glad that there is interfaith work being done in Waynesboro,” Chodrow said. “I honestly believe that the more we reach out to other people who are different from us, the better we will understand and respect each other. So I was very happy to participate in the service.”
Although 9/11 is never an easy day to remember, Chodrow said it’s necessary and sees the infamous day as a chance for everyone to do good by those they meet, regardless of any differences people may have from one another.
“For me, it’s important to acknowledge Sept. 11 every year in order for us to understand that there can be terrible evil in the world, which should motivate us to do whatever good we can,” Chodrow said.
For those who plan to attend, masks and social distancing will be required.
For those who choose to watch online, a live stream will be available at firstpresway.org.