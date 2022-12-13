 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First winter event likely late Wednesday, Thursday

Winter Weather Texas

Ice coats trees and the road as an SUV drives last winter. Freezing rain is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

 LM Otero, The Associated Press

Waynesboro and much of the surrounding area will likely see the first weather event of the winter season Wednesday night and Thursday.

The adverse weather should begin Wednesday night, said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

“There will be some freezing rain Wednesday night. That continues into Thursday morning,” Kines said.

He said by Thursday afternoon, temperatures should increase enough to help the weather clear up. And Kines said if “there is one silver lining, this does not look like a system that will bring much if any, snow.”

VDOT Staunton is preparing for the first adverse weather of the season, according to Spokesman Ken Slack.

“The trucks are ready to go,” said Slack, who said the possibility of both sleet and freezing rain has the agency prepared. In addition to treating major highways, Slack said VDOT has tree contractors on standby if branches are down and require clearing from roadways.

Slack said the weather has the potential to cause multiple issues.

“Neither sleet nor freezing rain is good. Freezing rain is worse,” he said.

Slack said visibility could become a significant issue for drivers when freezing rain happens.

Slack said drivers should take precautions if they have to travel.

“This could affect the morning and evening commutes on Thursday,” he said.

By the weekend, temperatures will be cold, but no precipitation is forecast, according to Kines. Low temperatures over the weekend will plunge into the 20s.

