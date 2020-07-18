Fishburne Military School seniors were reunited for the first time since March at the school’s outdoor commencement Saturday afternoon.
Thirty-seven men graduated during the school’s 141st commencement ceremony, which had been rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is very important for us as a school to hold an in-person graduation because we have so many young men from all over the country,” said Superintendent Capt. Mark E. Black.
The seniors feared they would never see one another again after schools statewide closed in March because of the pandemic. Some members of the class were unable to attend Saturday's ceremony because they couldn’t travel back to Waynesboro.
The day started with an awards ceremony, followed by a lunch for seniors and their families before the graduation ceremony. After commencement, mothers joined with their sons to complete the Mothers' Walk through an Arch of Swords before seniors gathered at the Quadrangle for their last formation at Fishburne.
Although the commencement still happened, it was one like they’ve never had before, said Chris Richmond, the communications director at Fishburne Military School.
All guests were required to go through a health screening upon arrival and were then directed to Anderson Field, where they were socially distanced under tents. There was no traditional handshaking when students got their diplomas. Each student picked up their diploma one by one as their names were called off a table placed on the field.
Cadet Bryson Garrett Overton of Sanford, North Carolina, is the third in his family to graduate from Fishburne Military school. During his commencement address, he said the Fishburne brotherhood felt scrambled after March’s event.
“We were put through the ultimate test of strength,” Bryson said. “A test that made us realize what actually matters. Not who has the highest rank, the cleanest room or the most medals, but our family. Knowing that among the 37 cadets in our graduating class, no matter who you are, as long as you are a member, you will always have a brother who will care for you.
Bryson’s father Barrett graduated from Fishburne in 1993, and then his brother Gavin graduated in 2016.
“I’m very proud of them to carry on what seems like a family tradition,” Barrett said. "Maybe they will have sons one day that can choose to go here as well.”
Bryson was also awarded the Roger B. Kirchofer distinguished service medal, the highest award given at Fishburne that exemplifies Lt. Kirchofer’s virtues of unselfishness, courage and loyalty to his men, his country and his God.
“Having them announce my name for it was unbelievable,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
Bryson will be attending The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, after graduation and plans to join the U.S. Army.
This year’s Valedictorian was Xiaoyu, and the Salutatorian was Min Zhou. Both seniors were absent at Saturday's ceremony.
“This is the best class that has been at Fishburne in my four years here,” Black said.
