Fishersville bakery reopens after flooding damage

FISHERSVILLE — The cookies may have crumbled for SweetNanaCakes' co-owner Shannon Tinsley, but that didn't stop her from cleaning up the crumbs and reopening the shop.

The local bakery and confectionary shop, known for its keto-friendly desserts, officially reopened on Jan. 6 after recent flooding damaged the store on New Year's Day.

The shop closed for New Year's Eve break on Dec. 31. Two days later, on Jan. 2, Tinsley was awakened by a call from Blue Dog Grooming next door to her bakery of water coming into the groomer’s space from SweetNanaCakes’ side. The shop's landlord went in to check the severity, but when the landlord tried to get inside, about six to eight inches of water from the top of the three-based kitchen sink had already reached the doorway. The flooding was caused by a brass fitting breaking on a water pipe on a sink in the back of the store, Tinsley said.

"It was a fluke," Tinsley said. "Even the insurance company said, 'It's just one of those things you couldn't have controlled.'"

Within a week, she, the shop's employees and some of Tinsley's friends came to help clean the shop.

"We jumped into action," she said. "We're just trying to recoup from that."

Although the shop does look good as new, there are some remains of the flooding, such as the creased floors, and some costs involving lost supplies and replacing certain items.

"That's where the water got underneath, and now it's bubbling up," Tinsley pointed to creased floors.

SweetNanaCakes is not the only the business to have gone through an incident in the new year. Micah's Coffee kiosk in Waynesboro was recently destroyed after a first responder vehicle crashed into it. When Tinsley heard about the accident, she called co-owner Megan Collier.

"I think she feels the same way," Tinsley said. "We might not know what that plan is, but we're going to keep one foot in front of the other."

This isn't the first time SweetNanaCakes has endured hardship.

The bakery's home-based kitchen was founded in 2016 in Staunton. At the beginning of 2020, Tinsley decided to expand the shop to Fishersville but was unprepared for the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, they were able to push through that tough time by signing up with DoorDash, delivering, and curbside pickup.

"A little scary, but we have flourished here in Fishersville, and we love this location," Tinsley said.

Since then, they have contributed to the local community by giving baked goods to local school sports teams.

"That's a part of being a local business; you give back," she said.

Like the owners of Micah's Coffee, Tinsley also learned to never take the little things for granted and stay resilient.

"My word for 2023 would have to be resilient," she said. "Because we business owners are resilient and have to be thick-skinned. I can't take stuff personally. This was an act of nature and act of whatever, and there's nothing we could have done differently."