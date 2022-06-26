Fishersville icon celebrates 100th birthday

FISHERSVILLE — Maxine “Mac” Curd Yancey raised four children, worked at the former DuPont plant and the former Leggett’s Department Store in Waynesboro, and is the widow of a pivotal figure in Fishersville history, Preston L. Yancey.

She has watched Fishersville grow from a tiny hamlet of forests and foliage to today’s bustling bedroom community. She attended school for all 12 years where the Augusta County Library sits.

This weekend marks a milestone for Mac. She turns 100 years old on Sunday. Friday included a birthday party with her two surviving siblings, two children and many of her 22 grandchildren. On Sunday, she planned to finish cooking her typical Sunday family dinner of fried chicken, pork chops, green beans and baked apples topped off by ice cream. She still attends Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church in Fishersville where she counts service of singing in the choir and helping with Sunday school.

“I take each day as it comes,” Mac said while visiting Friday at her home off U.S. 250 with her two brothers, Henry and Joe. The milestone birthday has kept her busy.

“Ther telephone has been ringing off the hook,” she said.

The postman bringing mail has noticed all the cards from well-wishers.

Mac remembers her teachers at Fishersville High School as “wonderful and almost like family.” She recalls her family cutting down Christmas trees in what is now the Teaverton housing development in Fishersville.

Brother Henry says his sister is a robust woman who regularly drinks milk and takes only one medication.

“She cooks for 23 every Sunday,” he said.

Her Fishersville home is a collage of family photos dating back to when she married her husband in 1942. Preston, a World War II vet, rose to the rank of Fishersville postmaster. His civic leadership in the 1960s told him Fishersville needed a fire department.

“We have to have a fire department,” she said of her husband’s comments at the time.

She helped with the effort. She contributed to countless bake sales and other fundraisers that led to the purchase of a fire truck and the property where the Preston L. Yancey Volunteer Fire Company now sits.

She lost her husband in 1977 and has lost two of her children. Henry Curd said his sister still has her vibrant personality despite advancing age.

“She has worked all her life,” he said.

Henry, who is 89, remembers the stories of Mac’s birth.

“She was a miracle. She weighed 2 pounds when she was born,” he said of the constant nursing her parents did to help her survive.

It’s a life well-lived, and one that will be honored this entire weekend. But the question lingers: does Mac have a bucket list?

She says she doesn’t. But brother Henry says the memories burn bright for Mac and her family.

“She loved playing basketball and she was the prettiest girl in school,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.