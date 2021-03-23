Fishersville man arrested in connection to January Capitol riot

The FBI published several photos to the public in an attempt to identify McKellop. In the photos, he's wearing ballistic armor and a green bag which the FBI identified as a "U.S. military-type carrier bag used to hold a gas and/or a chemical protective mask to protect the wearer from harmful chemical irritants."

Two online tips led the FBI to identify McKellop, court documents said. The first tipster said they've known McKellop for about 6 years and described him as "a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and a military contractor who at times works overseas and resides in Fishersville."

The second tipster also said McKellop was retired U.S. Army Special Forces that they served with from 2001 to 2016.

Court documents clarify that McKellop served a total of nearly 22-and-a-half years of active duty service and under one year of inactive service in the U.S. Army. He spent nine years of service in the Special Forces, retiring in 2010.

A warrant for McKellop's arrest was issued on March 15 and he was arrested on March 18, the arrest warrant shows.

Officers conducted two searches on March 17 and 18 — one at his Fishersville residence and one on a home in Gainesville where officers observed McKellop on the morning of his arrest.