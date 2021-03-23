Fishersville man arrested in connection to January Capitol riot

A Fishersville man has been identified by the FBI and accused of assaulting four Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, recently unsealed court documents allege.
Video footage from that day shows the man, later identified as Jeffrey McKellop, assaulting the officers with a flagpole. Court documents state that one officer had a laceration near the left eye and three other MPD officers were physically assaulted by the same subject.
Social media images also show McKellop, 55, carrying a flagpole around on Jan. 6 that had a "Blue Line" flag and a 13-star flag with the words "Trump. Keep America Great" printed on it.
Officer body cam footage from that day shows McKellop approaching the line of MPD officers and using his hands to push officers back, court documents state. He is recorded pushing one officer and attempting to grab riot control spray off another.
After pushing an MPD officer, McKellop "briefly moved back to a group of rioters, at which point he picked up a bottle and threw it at the line of MPD and USCP officers."
"During this confrontation, as MPD officer 4 positions himself with the riot-control spray aimed toward McKellop and the crowd, McKellop picks up a flagpole from the ground and shoves it into the face of MPD Officer 4. McKellop then throws the flagpole, similar in fashion to throwing a spear," court documents said.
The FBI published several photos to the public in an attempt to identify McKellop. In the photos, he's wearing ballistic armor and a green bag which the FBI identified as a "U.S. military-type carrier bag used to hold a gas and/or a chemical protective mask to protect the wearer from harmful chemical irritants."
Two online tips led the FBI to identify McKellop, court documents said. The first tipster said they've known McKellop for about 6 years and described him as "a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and a military contractor who at times works overseas and resides in Fishersville."
The second tipster also said McKellop was retired U.S. Army Special Forces that they served with from 2001 to 2016.
Court documents clarify that McKellop served a total of nearly 22-and-a-half years of active duty service and under one year of inactive service in the U.S. Army. He spent nine years of service in the Special Forces, retiring in 2010.
A warrant for McKellop's arrest was issued on March 15 and he was arrested on March 18, the arrest warrant shows.
Officers conducted two searches on March 17 and 18 — one at his Fishersville residence and one on a home in Gainesville where officers observed McKellop on the morning of his arrest.
At the Fishersville home, officers found and recovered clothing and gear "consistent in appearance" with what was worn at the Capitol including a tactical vest, helmet, goggles and a gas mask. A flashbang also was recovered in McKellop's kitchen.
He is charged with assaulting an officer, obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and two counts of knowingly entering restricted building or grounds with a weapon.
A detention hearing was set for Monday in D.C. District Court where the prosecution argued that McKellop "would be a danger to the community if released."
"The defendant's actions have established that he placed himself and his will above the rule of law to the extent that he will use violence in an attempt to halt the legitimate functions of the United States government," court documents said of McKellop. "Such blatant disregard of the law and the authority of a lawful government, despite having held positions of trust and power in the United States government for many years, weighs in favor of detention."
McKellop's attorney argued that he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community, citing his lack of criminal history and saying he came to Washington D.C. for a rally for then-President Donald Trump and not to engage in "destructive or obstructive conduct."
"Unlike other individuals charged in this incident, McKellop was not a member of any group engaged in planning any form of attack. Nor was McKellop a ringleader of any group," documents state.