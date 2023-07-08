The Virginia State Police report that five people died earlier this week during the 48-hour July Fourth holiday.

The traffic fatalities happened in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig Counties.

The state police participated in Operation Crash Awareness, a state-sponsored program to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries. The superintendent of the state police, Col. Gary T. Settle, said the summer travel season requires more alert and vigilant driving by Virginia motorists.

“Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up, and distracted driving continue to put us all at risk traveling on our highways,” Settle said. “We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up, and put the phone down.”

During the two-day Operation CARE, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 980 reckless drivers and 2,051 speeders. There were also 254 citations for failure to buckle up and 74 for children not properly secured in a vehicle.